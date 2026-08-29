Karnataka Food Safety Officials Issue Notices To 5 Medical College Hostel Canteens Over Expired Food
Karnataka food safety officials have issued notices to five medical college hostel canteens and kitchens after inspections found violations, including expired food and labelling irregularities. Officials seized 7 kg of expired rava and eight litres of milk during the checks.
Food safety officials in Karnataka have issued notices to canteens and kitchens operating in five medical college hostels after inspections found violations, including expired food items and labelling irregularities, according to a PTI report.
The action followed inspections of 34 canteens and kitchens functioning in the hostels of government and private medical colleges across the state on August 27. The inspections were conducted to check compliance with food safety requirements at establishments serving students and other hostel residents.
According to the state health department, deficiencies were found at five canteens and kitchens, following which notices were issued to the concerned food business operators.
During one of the inspections, officials detected violations related to the labelling of food products. They also found and seized 7 kg of expired rava (semolina) and eight litres of milk that were stored in the kitchen.
The health department said necessary legal action is being initiated against the concerned food business operator by registering a case under the applicable provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and Rules.
The operator will be produced before the competent authority, the Additional District Magistrate, who is also acting as the Adjudicating Officer, for further proceedings, officials said.
The inspections come amid food safety checks at establishments catering to students and hostel residents. The action highlights the need for medical college hostel canteens and kitchens to comply with prescribed food storage, labelling and safety requirements.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.