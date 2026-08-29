Karnataka Food Safety Officials Issue Notices To 5 Medical College Hostel Canteens Over Expired Food

Food safety officials in Karnataka have issued notices to canteens and kitchens operating in five medical college hostels after inspections found violations, including expired food items and labelling irregularities, according to a PTI report.

The action followed inspections of 34 canteens and kitchens functioning in the hostels of government and private medical colleges across the state on August 27. The inspections were conducted to check compliance with food safety requirements at establishments serving students and other hostel residents.

According to the state health department, deficiencies were found at five canteens and kitchens, following which notices were issued to the concerned food business operators.

During one of the inspections, officials detected violations related to the labelling of food products. They also found and seized 7 kg of expired rava (semolina) and eight litres of milk that were stored in the kitchen.