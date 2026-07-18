Karnataka Government to Use CSR Funds to Upgrade 1,000 Public Schools Across the State

The can set up Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Maths, STEAM lab and libraries along with the well constructed smart classroom and deploy trained teachers to run the classes. Additionally, they are supporting with transport service, high qualifies educators, and skilled education programmes or choose to contribute to the Karnataka Public Schools, KPS, corpus fund.

The department of school education and literacy has created guidelines for community and Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, with the aim of making 1,000 Karnataka Public Schools in the state. Corporates and non-governmental organisations and local communities are being invited by the department to set up new pubic schools or upgrade existing facilities. This provide essential physical infrastructure along with its maintenance in at least three years.

Funding and Implementation Model

The fund will not be given to the schools or the government but to the implementing agency.under an incentive model already operational within the state the government will allow donors to associate their names with the schools. In addition to that, during the year 2024-25 the department secured INR 352 Cr. in CSR funds which is completely dedicated to infrastructure development, digital education, teacher training along with other initiatives. The department has released the list of 1,000 government identified schools for upgrading into KPS. The government plan involves building a corpus fund across 2,500 public schools which includes currently existing and new institutes.

Concerns Regarding the KPS Initiative

This initiative has gone down with several stakeholders. The AIDSO Karnataka state committee raised concerns, saying "The setup of the KPS corpus fund indicates that the government is progressively withdrawing from its educational duties. It is dangerous to leave public schools reliant on discretionary donations rather than securing adequate education funding in the state budget. The government provides no clear answers regarding what will happen to these institutions and their educators once corporate contract periods end and private companies pull out".