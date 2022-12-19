Karnataka Govt. Hikes Engineering Fee Once Again, Know Details Here

Karanataka BTech Fee Hike: The Karnataka government has once again increased the fees of engineering courses. The fees have been increased by Rs 5,000 for this academic year. Last, year, the govt. hiked the fees by Rs 10,000. However, this very move of the Karnataka govt. has ignited protests in the state. The Karnataka state unit of All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) labelled it as “reflection to open commercialisation advocated by the government” and started demonstrations in Karnataka.

AIDSO is at the forefront in opposing the move to hike the fees. Criticizing this, AIDSO said, "This year, without giving any notice, the government has gone ahead and increased the fees in an undemocratic way! On the one hand, students are reeling under unprecedented economic crisis, on the other hand, government is constantly either increasing the fees or reducing scholarship amount. This has resulted in gradual decrease of students opting higher education”.

Karnataka Govt. Hikes Fee in All Categories

As per the fee structure issued by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for 2022-23, the fee has been increased to Rs 38,200 from Rs 33,810 in 2021-22. Moreover, there is Rs 4000 increase in supernumerary quota (SNQ), SC/ST (Above 10 lakh), and CAT-1(income below 2.5 lakh) categories also. All 3 categories have to pay Rs 21,700 from this year.

AIDSO in its concern raised the issue of poor families. According to the organization, if govt. will keep on hiking prices then the poor students would find it difficult to pursue their dreams. The statement reads, “If Government Engineering fees keeps increasing every year, lakhs of students belonging to poor and lower middle-class families, must let go of their dream to become engineers”.

AIDSO Demands Revocation of Fee Hike

According to the AIDSO Karnataka State Secretary Ajay Kamat, “AIDSO Karnataka State Committee demands the state government to immediately withdraw fee hike and revoke its policy of increasing fees every academic year”.

“Continuing its policy of increasing government engineering college fees, Karnataka state government has increased Rs 5,000 fees this academic year as well. Last year, the government had increased the fees by Rs 10,000! So, in two years the fees have been increased by Rs 15,000! This anti-student move of the government is a reflection to open commercialisation advocated by the government!” Kamat added.

