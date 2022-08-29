Karnataka Hijab Row: SC to hear plea against Karnataka HC Order banning religious symbols from Schools Today

Karnataka Hijab Row: Supreme Court of India will hear today the plea challenging the Karnataka High Court Order upholding Hijab Ban and restricting use of religious symbols by students in schools and Colleges. As per a report filed by Live Law Agency, the Apex Court will hear the matter challenging the ban on use of Hijabs and other Religious symbols on campuses of educational institutions. The petition has been filed against a Karnataka High Court Order which had banned wearing of hijab inside the classroom and also restricted display of other religious symbols.

23 Petitions Challenging Hijab Ban Filed before Supreme Court

As per the details available through reports, a total of 23 petitions have been filed against the Karnataka Hijab Ban ordered by the High Court. Of the 23, there are a few writ petitions which demand the right to wear a hijab for female Muslim students. The case regarding Hijab Ban will be heard by a bench comprising of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia today - 29th August 2022.

One of the petitions filed before the apex court notes that that the Karnataka High Court order “erred in creating a dichotomy of freedom of religion and freedom of conscience wherein the court has inferred that those who follow a religion cannot have the right to conscience.” The petition also links the right to wear Hijabs with Article 21 of the Constitution by bringing it under the of the right to privacy. The petitioner argues that freedom of conscience forms a part of the right to privacy.

Karnataka Hijab Row and High Court Ban Order

The row around wearing of Hijabs in Intermediate Colleges and Schools had erupted in Karnataka when some Muslim Girls were denied entry inside the college for wearing Hijabs. After the incident also led to communal tensions on campuses as students and leaders from Muslim communities justified the right of Muslim Girls to wear Hijabs at schools as part of Islamic Religion, while Hindu students and leaders opposed it. In response to this, the state government imposed a ban on wearing of headscarves or hijabs in February for schools and PU colleges was upheld. Finally, a case was filed before Karnataka High Court in which the court ruled that the uniform dress code for students which has been issued by the government, school management, committee, etc. should be followed by all the students attending it. The Karnataka HC in its order ruled that he prescription of the uniform dress code for students was not a violation of their fundamental rights. This same order is now being challenged before the Supreme Court.

