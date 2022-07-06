Karnataka: IMD issues orange alert for Heavy Rain, Schools, Colleges to be Closed in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

Karnataka Heavy Rain Alert: As incessant rain continues to lash coastal Karnataka, the state government ahs come into action to safeguard its citizens. IMD - the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert in costal areas and warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the next 24 hours. In line with this, the local administration of coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi have sprung into action. As part of the precautionary measures against Karnataka Heavy Rain Alert, the district administrations have ordered schools, colleges and all other educational institutions to remain closed today - 6th July 2022.

Deputy Commissioner Issued School Closure Orders

As rain continued to wreak havoc in the coastal districts, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi have decided to order closure of all educational institutions. DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra and Udupi DC M Kurma Rao formally announced holiday for schools and colleges that fall in the two districts. Udupi DC in its order has said that “all private and government colleges and schools in the district will remain closed in the district on Wednesday.”

Heavy Rain Causes Damage to Property, Normal Life Affected

Since Monday, the coastal areas of Karnataka have been lashed with isolated and heavy rain fall. The incessant rain has thrown the normal life out of gear and adversely affected educational institutions, businesses and people in general. In fact, from many areas of the costal districts, reports of landslides have been highlighted. At a few places, damage to houses and private property have also been reported by media agencies. Local media agencies have also hinted that Ullal in DK and Kundapur and Maravanthe beaches in Udupi district have seen sea erosion with roads being flooded with rain water.

