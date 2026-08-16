Karnataka Introduces 7.5% Reservation for Rural Government School Students Seeking Professional Courses
Karnataka announces 7.5 % horizontal reservation in professional courses for rural government school students under Vidyarthi Sahayahastha scheme on Independence Day. Read the article to know more.
The Karnataka government has unveiled a brand new Vidyarthi Sahayahastha initiative that is set to change the future of rural students. It will give a 7.5 percent horizontal reservation in professional courses to children from rural government schools in the state. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar made the announcement during his address to the people on the 80th Independence Day in Bengaluru. Medical seats and engineering seats will also fall under this special quota. This aim is to give village students the same shot at higher studies that city students often enjoy.
Scope of New Karnataka 7.5 Percent Reservation
The Karnataka 7.5 percent reservation for government school students focuses on children who have studied from Classes 1 to 10 in rural government schools. The scheme will open doors for thousands of learners who often miss out on higher education chances due to limited resources in their areas. The state school education and literacy department has clarified that the 7.5 percent slice will be carved out of the existing 15 percent rural reservation. It will not be a fresh layer added on top of the current structure. The department shared the update on its official X page after the speech and called the move a landmark for rural learners.
Eligibility and Pending Details
Only students who finished Class 1 to 10 in a rural government school will be able to claim this new 7.5 percent reservation quota. The new rural reservation will cover a wide range of professional courses across Karnataka. Medical seats and engineer seats will both come under this special category and offer a real path forward. Right now the official note does not share the exact implementation date for this scheme. It also does not lay out the full admission process or the list of documents that students will have to submit. Many families and students are waiting for clear guidelines from the Karnataka government that will answer these open questions and bring real relief.
Executive - Editorial
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