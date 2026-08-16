Karnataka Introduces 7.5% Reservation for Rural Government School Students Seeking Professional Courses

The Karnataka government has unveiled a brand new Vidyarthi Sahayahastha initiative that is set to change the future of rural students. It will give a 7.5 percent horizontal reservation in professional courses to children from rural government schools in the state. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar made the announcement during his address to the people on the 80th Independence Day in Bengaluru. Medical seats and engineering seats will also fall under this special quota. This aim is to give village students the same shot at higher studies that city students often enjoy.

Scope of New Karnataka 7.5 Percent Reservation

The Karnataka 7.5 percent reservation for government school students focuses on children who have studied from Classes 1 to 10 in rural government schools. The scheme will open doors for thousands of learners who often miss out on higher education chances due to limited resources in their areas. The state school education and literacy department has clarified that the 7.5 percent slice will be carved out of the existing 15 percent rural reservation. It will not be a fresh layer added on top of the current structure. The department shared the update on its official X page after the speech and called the move a landmark for rural learners.