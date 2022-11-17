Karnataka KCET 2022 Web Option Entry To Begin Today For Round 2, Modify Options at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will start the facility to enter web options for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling for round 2 from today - 17th November 2022. Candidates can complete their KCET web option entry 2022 and also modify their choices till 19th November for round 2 in online mode. They can enter the KCET web option 2022 in online mode at - kea.kar.nic.in.

In the KCET option entry 2022, the candidates can enter the choice of college, course and category. Based on this, KEA will declare the Karnataka CET seat allotment result 2022 for round 2 on 21st November 2022. KEA is conducting KCET counselling 2022 for admission in engineering, architecture, farm science, veterinary, B-Pharma and D-courses.

KCET 2022 Web Option Entry - Direct Link (Available Today)

KCET Web Option Entry 2022 Dates

Events Dates Display of KCET seat matrix 17th November 2022 Provision to enter/reorder/modify the choices 17th to 19th November 2022 (4 PM) KCET seat allotment for round 2 21st November 2022 Exercise of choices 22nd to 24th November 2022

How To Enter Options in KCET Counselling 2022 for Round 2?

The KCET option entry window will be activated by 4 PM today. Candidates will be able to select their preferred college during the web option entry of Karnataka KCET counselling 2022. To do so, they can follow the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - KCET option entry.

3rd Step - In the login window, enter the CET number and enter security code. Submit the details.

4th Step - Now, the KCET options will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Candidates must select their preferred courses and colleges and then submit the same.

KCET Seat Allotment 2022 for Round 2

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release Karnataka CET 2022 seat allotment results for round 2 in online mode. Candidates can check the KCET allotted course and college at the official website. If the candidate is satisfied with the allotment of course and college, they can proceed for admission by reporting to the assigned college with all the necessary documents.

