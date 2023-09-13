Karnataka NEET UG 2023 MopUp Round Option Entry Begins Tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 MopUp Round: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will open the option entry window for the NEET UG 2023 mop-up round tomorrow: September 14, 2023. Applicants can fill in college and course preferences on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. It must be noted that the last date to exercise web options is September 20, 2023.
According to the official schedule, Karnataka NEET UG 2023 mop-up round seat allotment results will be out on September 20, 2023, after 9:00 PM. Candidates who are allotted seats must submit their original documents between September 21 to 22, 2023.
Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Option Entry
Karnataka NEET UG 2023 MopUp Round Counselling Dates
Candidates can check below the table to know the mop-up round schedule of Karnataka NEET UG:
Events
Dates
Caution deposit online
September 14 to 19, 2023
Entry of new options by eligible candidates
September 14 to 20, 2023 (till 10 AM)
KEA NEET UG mop up round seat allotment result
September 20, 2023, after 9 PM
Submission of original documents along with two photocopies
September 21 to 22, 2023
Downloading of admission order
September 21 to 22, 2023
Last date of reporting at the allotted medical/dental college
September 23, 2023, before 5.30 PM
How to fill choices in Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Counselling?
Follow the below-mentioned steps to exercise web options:
Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UGNEET MopUp Round Option Entry link available
Step 3: Submit the login details
Step 5: Fill in the preferred choices of colleges and courses from the dropdown menu
Step 6: Preview all the details and submit the form
