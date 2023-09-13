Karnataka NEET UG 2023 MopUp Round Option Entry Begins Tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in

  1. Home
Karnataka NEET UG 2023 MopUp Round option entry window will be activated tomorrow: September 14, 2023. Candidates must fill in preferences at kea.kar.nic.in.

Updated: Sep 13, 2023 18:14 IST
Karnataka NEET UG 2023 MopUp Round: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will open the option entry window for the NEET UG 2023 mop-up round tomorrow: September 14, 2023. Applicants can fill in college and course preferences on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. It must be noted that the last date to exercise web options is September 20, 2023.

According to the official schedule, Karnataka NEET UG 2023 mop-up round seat allotment results will be out on September 20, 2023, after 9:00 PM. Candidates who are allotted seats must submit their original documents between September 21 to 22, 2023.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Option Entry

Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 MopUp Round Counselling Dates

Candidates can check below the table to know the mop-up round schedule of Karnataka NEET UG: 

Events

 Dates

Caution deposit online 

September 14 to 19, 2023 

Entry of new options by eligible candidates 

September 14 to 20, 2023 (till 10 AM)

KEA NEET UG mop up round seat allotment result 

September 20, 2023, after 9 PM

Submission of original documents along with two photocopies 

September 21 to 22, 2023

Downloading of admission order 

September 21 to 22, 2023

Last date of reporting at the allotted medical/dental college 

September 23, 2023, before 5.30 PM

How to fill choices in Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Counselling? 

Follow the below-mentioned steps to exercise web options:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UGNEET MopUp Round Option Entry link available 

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 5: Fill in the preferred choices of colleges and courses from the dropdown menu

Step 6: Preview all the details and submit the form

