Karnataka KMAT 2023 Application Commences Today, Get Direct Link Here

KMAT 2023 Applications: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association has started the registrations for the Karnataka KMAT 2023 today: June 30. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) can submit the registration form through the official website - kmatindia.com.

As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the KMAT exam is August 31, 2023. Candidates are required to enter the details such as name, date of birth, gender, email address, course name etc in the application form. The examination authorities will conduct the KMAT 2023 in the month of September in a paper pen-based test with a duration of 2 hours. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.

Karnataka KMAT 2023 Applications - Direct Link (Click Here)

Karnataka KMAT 2023 Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the Karnataka KMAT entrance exam can check the important dates in the table below:

Events Dates KMAT Registration Start Date June 30, 2023 Last date to fill out the registration form August 31, 2023 Release of KMAT Admit Card To be notified KMAT Mock Test Date To be notified KMAT exam September 2023

Check instructions here

How to apply for Karnataka KMAT 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to complete the Karnataka KMAT registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KMAT - kmatindia.com

Step 2: Click on the KMAT application link available in the top right corner on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the required details such as name, date of birth, phone number, email id etc in the given space

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and then make the online payment of documents as asked

Step 5: Go through the entire registration form and then click on the submit button

Step 6: Print a hard copy of it for future reference

