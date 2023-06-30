KMAT 2023 Applications: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association has started the registrations for the Karnataka KMAT 2023 today: June 30. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) can submit the registration form through the official website - kmatindia.com.
As per the schedule, the last date to apply for the KMAT exam is August 31, 2023. Candidates are required to enter the details such as name, date of birth, gender, email address, course name etc in the application form. The examination authorities will conduct the KMAT 2023 in the month of September in a paper pen-based test with a duration of 2 hours. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.
Karnataka KMAT 2023 Applications - Direct Link (Click Here)
Karnataka KMAT 2023 Dates
Candidates who are appearing for the Karnataka KMAT entrance exam can check the important dates in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
KMAT Registration Start Date
|
June 30, 2023
|
Last date to fill out the registration form
|
August 31, 2023
|
Release of KMAT Admit Card
|
To be notified
|
KMAT Mock Test Date
|
To be notified
|
KMAT exam
|
September 2023
How to apply for Karnataka KMAT 2023?
Candidates can go through the below-given steps to complete the Karnataka KMAT registration process.
Step 1: Visit the official website of KMAT - kmatindia.com
Step 2: Click on the KMAT application link available in the top right corner on the homepage
Step 3: Fill out the required details such as name, date of birth, phone number, email id etc in the given space
Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and then make the online payment of documents as asked
Step 5: Go through the entire registration form and then click on the submit button
Step 6: Print a hard copy of it for future reference
Also Read: Bihar Board Matric Registration 2025 Starts, Know How to Download BSEB 10th Registration Form
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.