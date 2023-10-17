  1. Home
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Registrations Closed, Choice Filling Available Until Tomorrow

The Karnataka Examination Authority will release the NEET PG stray vacancy round allotment result tomorrow. Students can enter the choices for the allotment until 11 am tomorrow. Check details here. 

Updated: Oct 17, 2023 15:13 IST
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority has closed the window for students to submit their applications for the Karnataka NEET PG stray vacancy round allotment. The registration process began yesterday, October 16, 2023. The last date for students to submit their registrations for the stray vacancy round was today, October 17, 2023.

According to the given schedule, however, the Karnataka NEET PG stray vacancy round allotment result will be announced tomorrow, October 18, 2023. Students however will be provided time until 11 am tomorrow, to submit the caution deposit and choices for the allotment round. The stray vacancy round allotment result will be announced after 8 pm tomorrow. 

Karnataka NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round choice filling link and seat allotment result will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students can also check the allotment result through the link given here. 

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling

The Karnataka NEET PG Counselling stray vacancy round choice filling link will be available until tomorrow. Those who have registered for the stray vacancy round can enter the choices by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Board

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG counselling link

Step 3: Click on the login link and enter the Login ID/Registration number and password

Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college 

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

Karnataka NEET PG counselling seat allotment results for the stray vacancy round will also be announced tomorrow. As per the schedule, the allotment result will be announced after 8 p.m. Candidates who have applied for the allotment can visit the website to check the results. 

