Karnataka NEET PG, MDS 2023 Admission Schedule Released, Option Entry From August 22

Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the schedule for the first allotment round. Eligible candidates can complete the option entry for the first round from august 22, 2023. Check complete schedule details here.

Updated: Aug 21, 2023 10:50 IST
Karnataka NEET PG, MDS Allotment Schedule: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the Karnataka NEET PG and MDS counselling schedule for round one allotment. Eligible candidates applying for the seat allotment process can check the schedule for the first round allotment here. 

KEA announced the first round schedule on August 20, 2023. The seat matrix for round one admissions will be available on the official website at 7 pm today, August 21, 2023. Based on the dates given, candidates applying can complete the option entry process from tomorrow, August 22 to 25, 2023. As per the options entered, a mock allotment will be released on August 25, 2023. In case students wish to reorder their preferences or add a few more the window will be open from August 25 to 28, 2023 and the final allotment result will be announced on August 28, 2023. Further dates after the announcement of the allotment result will be notified by the officials soon. 

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 admission schedule is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also check the complete schedule below. 

Karnataka NEET PG Admission Schedule - Click Here

Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Round 1 Schedule

Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the round 1 counselling schedule for the postgraduate and MDS programmes. Candidates can check the complete schedule for postgraduate admission here.

Particulars

Date

Display of seat matrix and fee structure

August 21, 2023

Option entry

August 22 to 25, 2023

Mock allotment list

August 25, 2023

Provision to change options 

August 25 to 28, 2023

First allotment result

August 28, 2023

Karnataka Examination Authority will be announced the first allotment results based on the options entered by students for the allotment procedure. Students allotted seats as per their choices will be able to exercise their choices and submit the requisite fee for admission shortly after. The complete schedule for the admission process after the first round allotment result is announced will be released by officials soon.

