Karnataka NEET UG 2022: Mock Allotment Results Announced at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka NEET UG 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the Karnataka UG NEET 2022 Mock allotment Result. Students who qualified the NEET UG 2022 exams and applied for the Karnataka UG NEET 2022 counselling procedure can visit the website to check the Mock Allotment Result.

To check the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Mock Allotment Results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link given. Along with the mock allotment results, the Karnataka Examination Authority has also Medical/ Dental Cutoff Mock allotment for Hyd-Kar, General, Private, NRI and others. Candidates can visit the official website and download the cutoff mock allotment results.

Mock Allotment Result - Click Here

According to the notification available on the official website, the Karnataka UG NEET 2022 Option entry has been extended to November 8, 2022, at 12 Noon.

Students allotted seats are required to verify the allotment status on the website and in case need be make necessary changes in the options as per preference post the announcement of the mock allotment.

The mock allotment results are announced only to help students understand the allotment procedure and understand their chances of securing a seat of their choice.

How to check Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Mock Allotment

The Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Mock Allotment Results are available on the official website. Students who have applied for the allotment procedure can check the NEET UG 2022 Mock allotment results by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official website

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2022 Mock Allotment Result

Step 3: Enter the CET number in the login link

Step 4: Download the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Mock Allotment Results for further reference

