Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling Application starts again for non-registered candidates, check dates here

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will reopen the application window for non-registered candidates in Karnataka UGNEET. The decision was taken after the KEA received several requests from candidates to consider them for the ongoing Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2023. The application window will be activated from today - August 24, 2023 for the non-registered candidates.

Those who have not registered yet can apply for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2023 online at kea.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka UGNEET 2nd counselling round registration will begin at 6 PM and will conclude on August 25 at 11.59 PM. As of now, 7,605 candidates have been allotted seats in medical colleges in the state in the first round of counselling.

Karnataka UGNEET Application Window 2023 - Direct Link (Available at 6 PM)

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Application Reopening Dates

Those who are interested can check out the Karnataka NEET UG 2023 application window reopens last date here:

Events Dates Reopening of Karnataka UGNEET application window August 24, 2023 at 6 PM Last date to register August 25, 2023 Completion of document verification August 28, 2023

Who can participate in KEA NEET UG 2nd Round Counselling 2023?

Candidates who are eligible but did not register can participate in the Karnataka NEET UG 2nd counselling round 2023 for MBBS, and BDS admission in the state medical colleges. Those who have registered but failed to make the payment before the deadline can also participate in the UGNEET second round of KEA NEET UG counselling 2023.

Karnataka UGNEET Counselling 2023 Document Verification

Those who did not complete the document verification will also be allowed to complete the process on August 28, 2023. Candidates who already hold a verification slip will not be able to participate in the document verification once again. The KEA said that the non-Karnataka candidates will not be eligible for reservation. Therefore, candidates who have scored 50th percentile or above will only to considered eligible to participate in the counselling.

How to register for Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2023?

They can go through the steps to know how to do Karnataka NEET UG counselling registration:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.ni.in

Step 2: In the latest announcements section, click on UGNEET online application Link

Step 3: If not registered, click on new registration and enter all the required details.

Step 4: Login with ID and password in the window

Step 5: Enter the NEET UG roll number and click on check. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number

Step 6: Enter the received OTP and complete the application form and pay the registration fees

Step 7: Submit the form

