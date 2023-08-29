Karnataka NEET UG 2023 round 2 schedule releases, seat matrix to release tomorrow

Karnataka UGNEET Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for the second round of Karnataka National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023. As per the dates announced, candidates can rearrange options between August 30 and September 2, 2023. Karnataka NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on September 4, 2023.

It has been stated in the official notice that, “candidates are advised to modify/ re-order the options they want to select whether the seats shown in the seat matrix or not, only for the reason that consequential vacancies may arise during allotment process and the candidates will have a chance of getting a better seat if they have entered the options.”

Karnataka UGNEET Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 2

Candidates can check below the table to know the second round schedule of KEA NEET:

Events Round 2 Dates Display of seat matrix August 30, 2023 at 11am Rearrangement of options - modify, delete, re-order options if any, by eligible candidates From 2 pm on August 30 to September 2, 2023 Publication of seat allotment results September 4, 2023, after 6 pm

KEA Karnataka NEET UG Verification Slip 2023

KEA informed that the verification slip has been released for those candidates who have verified their documents on August 28 and 29 and they can enter their options. “Those candidates who have newly registered for 2nd round for medical, dental courses should download the verification slip from the website and then have to enter their options,” KEA added.

Karnataka NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2023

KEA releases a list of the candidates who have been allotted a seat in the counselling of Karnataka NEET 2023. The Karnataka seat allotment list is prepared based on the merit of a candidate and the choices filled by them. Those who have been allocated a seat in the Karnataka NEET counselling and wish to continue with the same seat need to confirm their choice on the official website of KEA. They have to pay the fee and report to the allocated institute with the admission order.

Also Read: KEA KCET Second Round Schedule 2023 released at kea.kar.nic.in; check dates here