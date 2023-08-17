Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: KEA releases round 1 seat allotment list at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the round 1 seat allotment list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 online. Candidates who applied for admission to medical colleges can check the list online at kea.kar.nic.in. They have to use their CET number to download their Karnataka UGNEET seat allotment result for round 1.

Along with seat allotment list, KEA has also released medical and dental cutoff for round 1. Those whose names will be mentioned in the round 1 seat allotment list can get admission to undergraduate medical and dental degree programmes for the academic year 2023-24. Earlier, KEA released mock seat allotment result for Karnataka UG NEET.

How To check KEA UGNEET Seat Allotment Round 1 Result 2023?

KEA has released the seat allotment results for the UG NEET Medical and Dental courses. Candidates can check Karnataka NEET UG round 1 seat allotment results by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on UGNEET seat allotment result

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter their Karnataka CET application number

Step 5: UGNEET seat allotment will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and save it for future references

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Updates

A candidate who had obtained a Medical/Dental seat in any of the previous years and not surrendered the seat before the last date fixed for entry of options for final round of seat allotment and candidates already studying Medical/Dental and selected a seat from other boards will not be eligible for allotment of a seat in 2023.

KEA Revised Karnataka NEET UG mock allotment list 2023

The Karnataka Examinations Authority re-released the mock allotment result for Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG 2023. The result can be checked at kea.kar.nic.in. The list was originally released on August 11, 2023, but since the names of some candidates were not listed in that list.

