Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Post Seat Allotment Schedule Released; Check Dates Here

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the NEET PG Counselling post-seat allotment schedule. Candidates can check out the dates on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. Apart from that, they can also check out the complete schedule in this article.

According to the official schedule, candidates can exercise the web options in consultation with their parents between August 18 and 20, 2023. The fee payment by Choice 1 and 2 selected candidates has to be done between August 19 and 22, 2023. The deadline for reporting to the respective colleges along with documents is August 23, 2023.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Post seat allotment Dates

Candidates can check out the complete schedule after seat allocation below:

Particulars Date Exercising Choices by the seat allotted candidates in consultation with parents. (Candidates have to select any one choice out of the four choices, which is suitable for them) August 18 to August 20 Payment of fees by Choice-1 and Choice-2 selected candidates August 19 to August 22 Deposition of original documents (at KEA, Bangalore in person) along with two sets of attested photocopies of all the documents, only for Choice-1 fee paid candidates. August 19 to August 22 Downloading of admission order only by Choice-1, after payment and after deposition of original documents. August 19 to August 22 Last Date for Reporting at the Allotted Medical or Dental College (Choice 1- candidates only) August 23

Candidates choosing Karnataka UGNEET 2023 choice 2 must pay a tuition fee via e-challan/NEFT/credit/debit card/net banking. They cannot download the allotment letter. On the other hand, Medical candidates opting for choice 3 do not have to pay admission fees or submit documents. They are eligible to participate in the upcoming round of Karnataka MBBS counselling 2023.

