Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration Today at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the registration process for NEET Counselling 2023 round 2 today: August 24, 2023. Eligible candidates can register themselves on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can get the direct link here.

The official notification reads, Online registration to Medical / Dental 2nd round seat allotment of UGNEET-2023 and AYUSH In the interest of the candidates, UGNEET-2023 online registration portal was enabled on many occasions. But since, non-registered candidates are submitting the requests to KEA to consider them for UGNEET-2023 allotment process.”

‘’Hence, the candidates who are Interested and qualified in UGNEET-2023 but did not register till now; can register, apply online, & pay the fees to become eligible to participate in the second round for the available seats along with other eligible candidates. The candidates will not be eligible to claim 'c' or 'd' eligibility clause as KEA has conducted Kannada Language Test twice on 25-07-2023 & 01-08-2023 to 'c' and 'd' UGNEET candidates,’’ it added.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Notice-Click Here

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration and Document Verification

According to the official schedule, Karnataka NEET UG 2023 registrations will commence today at 6:00 PM and continue till August 25 up to 11:59 PM. Further, the document verification process shall run between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM at KEA Bangalore. Candidates who have registered for UGNEET 2023 but have not completed the document verification can appear for document verification along with the original ones.

Also Read: Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Choice Filling Begin, Check Schedule Here