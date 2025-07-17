Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Option Entry Underway at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: The option entry window for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025 option entry is active. The link was activated on July 17, 2025. Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling round must complete the option entry process within the time window provided.

The Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 option entry window is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To enter the choices for allotment, students must login using the CET number. When entering the options for admissions, students must make sure they enter the choice of college in order of preference for allotment.

Based on the choices entered, the mock allotment results will be announced. Students will be provided with the facility to make changes to the allotment entered. After the changes are made, the Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025 final allotment result will be announced.