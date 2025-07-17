Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Option Entry Underway at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: The option entry window for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025 option entry is active. The link was activated on July 17, 2025. Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling round must complete the option entry process within the time window provided.
The Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 option entry window is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To enter the choices for allotment, students must login using the CET number. When entering the options for admissions, students must make sure they enter the choice of college in order of preference for allotment.
Based on the choices entered, the mock allotment results will be announced. Students will be provided with the facility to make changes to the allotment entered. After the changes are made, the Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025 final allotment result will be announced.
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Option Entry Process
Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025 first round option entry process is now live on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices for allotment
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka CET
Step 2: Click on the UGNEET admissions
Step 3: Click on the option entry link provided
Step 4: Enter the choices for allotment
Step 5: Save the choices and click in submit
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2025: Documents required
Students applying must make sure they have the following documents with them during the final admissions.
NEET UG 2025 admit card
NEET UG 2025 scorecard
Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets and passing certificates
Domicile certificate (for Karnataka candidates)
Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS), if applicable
PwD certificate, if applicable
Cumulative record or marks card, if applicable
Passport-sized photographs
Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling application form
Valid ID proof
KEA declaration form confirming the authenticity of the submitted information
