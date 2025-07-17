Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Option Entry Underway at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 option entry window is now available on the official website. Students participating in the first round of counselling can complete the option entry process through the link available online. 

Jul 24, 2025, 14:25 IST
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: The option entry window for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025 option entry is active. The link was activated on July 17, 2025. Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling round must complete the option entry process within the time window provided.

The Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 option entry window is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To enter the choices for allotment, students must login using the CET number. When entering the options for admissions, students must make sure they enter the choice of college in order of preference for allotment. 

Based on the choices entered, the mock allotment results will be announced. Students will be provided with the facility to make changes to the allotment entered. After the changes are made, the Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025 final allotment result will be announced.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Option Entry - Click Here

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Option Entry Process

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025 first round option entry process is now live on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices for allotment

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka CET

Step 2: Click on the UGNEET admissions

Step 3: Click on the option entry link provided

Step 4: Enter the choices for allotment

Step 5: Save the choices and click in submit

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2025: Documents required

Students applying must make sure they have the following documents with them during the final admissions. 

  • NEET UG 2025 admit card 

  • NEET UG 2025 scorecard

  • Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets and passing certificates

  • Domicile certificate (for Karnataka candidates)

  • Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS), if applicable

  • PwD certificate, if applicable

  • Cumulative record or marks card, if applicable

  • Passport-sized photographs

  • Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counselling application form

  • Valid ID proof

  • KEA declaration form confirming the authenticity of the submitted information

