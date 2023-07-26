Karnataka NEET UG counselling registration 2023 date extended, check last date to apply here

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has again extended the last date to register for Karnataka NEET counselling. As per the revised date, the KEA UGNEET registration window will remain open till tomorrow - July 27. Candidates willing to get admission in MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses can submit the KEA Karnataka NEET UG counselling application form online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates can apply for UG medical, dental and Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy degree courses for the year 2023-24 through Karnataka UGNEET counselling registration. Also, it is mandatory for them to have qualified in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 to be considered for admission.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below the extended date to apply for Karnataka UGNEET online:

Events Dates Last date to apply for KEA UGNEET July 27, 2023 Last date for payment of fees July 27, 2023 by 6 PM

How to register for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023?

Before, registering for Karnataka UGNEET, candidates are advised to go through the eligibility requirements. They can go through the steps to know how to do Karnataka NEET UG counselling registration:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.ni.in

Step 2: In the latest announcements section, click on UGNEET online application Link

Step 3: If not registered, click on new registration and enter all the required details.

Step 4: Login with ID and password in the window

Step 5: Enter the NEET UG roll number and click on check. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number

Step 6: Enter the received OTP and complete the application form and pay the registration fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Documents required to upload during KEA NEET Counselling Registration 2023

While registering for Karnataka NEET UG 2023 counselling, candidates will have to mandatorily upload the below-mentioned documents in jpg format with a maximum of 50 KB:

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

NEET UG scorecard

Caste certificate

Passport size photograph

Thumb impression

Based on the NEET UG score, seat availability and choices filled, candidates will be allotted colleges. Karnataka NEET counselling 2023 is held for MBBS admission in 85% state quota and 100% private colleges seats.

