Karnataka NEET UG Mock Allotment Result 2022 Today for Round 1, Check UGNEET List at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 mock allotment result today on 7th November for round 1. All the registered candidates can check the Karnataka NEET UG mock allotment result 2022 at kea.kar.nic.in.

The KEA will prepare the Karnataka NEET UG mock seat allotment list based on the options entry filled by the candidates till 6 pm on 6th November 2022. Further, the officials will announce the Karnataka NEET UG allotment result 2022 for round 1 on 8th November after 1 PM.

Karnataka NEET UG Mock Allotment Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling Dates 2022

Events Dates Karnataka NEET UG Mock Allotment List 7th November 2022 (Today) Provision to change option entry 7th November 2022 (Till 7 PM) Availability of 1st NEET UG allotment list 8th November 2022

How To Check Karnataka NEET UG Mock Seat Allotment Result 2022?

As per the official notification released by KEA, the options entered by the candidate in the Karnataka NEET UG round 1 will remain the same for the subsequent round of seat allotment. Based on that, the Karnataka UGNEET mock allotment list will be released. Check below the steps to know how to download -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and look for UGNEET-2022 mock seat allotment link.

3rd Step - Click on it and a new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, enter log in credentials and submit the same.

5th Step - Karnataka UGNEET 2022 mock seat allotment will appear on the screen.

The official notice states that the provision to change option entry by eligible candidates for Karnataka NEET UG can also be done on 7th November up to 7 pm. Candidates will be allowed to add/alter/rearrange/delete the options through this provision. The Round 1 allotment result will be announced on 8th November 2022 after 1 pm.

