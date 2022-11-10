Karnataka NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 Released for Round 1, Download UGNEET List at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the round 1 Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 seat allotment result. All the registered candidates can check the Karnataka NEET UG seat allotment result 2022 at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates have to use their CET roll numbers, to check Karnataka NEET UG seat allotment result for round 1.

The KEA has prepared the Karnataka NEET UG seat allotment list based on the options entry filled by the candidates. Earlier, the Karnataka NEET UG mock seat allotment result was declared on 7th November 2022.

Karnataka NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check Karnataka NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1?

After the release of the Karnataka UGNEET mock allotment result, candidates were given the provision to change option entry till 8th November 2022. Based on that the Karnataka NEET UG seat allotment result has been announced. Check below the steps to know how to download -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and look for UGNEET-2022 seat allotment link.

3rd Step - Click on it and a new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, enter CET number and submit the same.

5th Step - Karnataka UGNEET 2022 seat allotment will appear on the screen.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022

The authority will conduct the Karnataka MBBS counselling 2022 for 85% state quota and 100% private colleges seats based on the NEET scores. The seat allotment for the Karnataka UGNEET 2022 is done based on the NEET 2022 scores, state merit rank, choices filled, reservation, and availability of seats. Through the counselling process, admission will be granted to 10,945 MBBS seats and 3,445 BDS seats in various medical and dental colleges of the state.

