Karnataka NMMS Scholarship 2023 Registration Begins; Check Eligibility, Last Date to Apply

Karnataka NMMS Scholarship 2023 registration has started on the official website: kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. Class 8 candidates must apply for the exam before October 4, 2023. Get direct link here.

Updated: Sep 14, 2023 13:35 IST
Karnataka NMMS Scholarship 2023: Karnataka School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council (KSQAAC) has begun the registration process for the National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS). Class 8 students can apply for the scholarship scheme on the official website: kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

School heads must fill out the Karnataka NMMS Scholarship 2023 form on behalf of eligible students. The last date to apply is October 4, 2023. Students can choose from Kannada, English,  Marathi, Urdu, and Telugu languages to appear in the exam. NMMS Scholarship 2023 Karnataka Exam is going to be held on December 17, 2023. 

Karnataka NMMS Scholarship 2023 Application Link

Who Can Apply for Karnataka NMMS Scholarship 2023?

Candidates must check out the eligibility requirements before applying:

  • Interested candidates must have scored at least 55% or equivalent grades in class 7.
  • They must have studied in government, government-aided, and local body-run schools.
  • Candidates’ family income should be less than Rs 3.5 lakh to be considered eligible. 
  • In order to continue the NMMS scholarship in higher secondary school, they must secure a minimum of 60% marks in class 10 and pass class 11 in 1st attempt with 55% marks.
  • Those who belong to the SC/ST Category will be provided a 5% relaxation.

Who is Not Eligible for Karnataka NMMS Scholarship 2023?

The NMMS scholarship is not available to students attending residential schools like Morarji Desai, Kitturrani Chennamma, Navodaya School, Vajpayee School, Eklavya, KGBV, or Ambedkar Residential School. Students attending Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, or any other privately aided residential school that is financed by the government are likewise ineligible to apply for this exam.

