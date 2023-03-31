  1. Home
Karnataka Open School Exam 2023 Timetable Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

Karnataka open school exam timetable 2023 has been released by the authorities. The exams will be held between April 9 and 19, 2023. Check out the entire schedule here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 31, 2023 14:34 IST
Karnataka Open School Exam 2023 Timetable: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) have released the timetable for the open school examination 2023. Those who are going to appear in Karnataka open school exam 2023 must download the datesheet on the official website i.e.kseab.karnataka.gov.in

As per the Karnataka open school exam 2023 timetable, the exams are scheduled to be held from April 19 to 29, 2023. The exams will start with the first language paper carrying 125 marks. Whereas, other exams will have a total of 100 marks. Students will be awarded 15 mins to read the question paper thoroughly. They can check out the entire timetable here.

According to the datesheet, the Kannada, English, and third language papers will be held from 10.00 am to 1.15 pm and 12.45 pm. Whereas, the remaining papers will be conducted from 10.00 am to 1.15 pm.

Karnataka Open School Exam 2023 Timetable

Date

Subject

Timings

April 19, 2023

Kannada

10 AM to 1:15 PM

April 20, 2023

English

10 AM to 12:45 PM

April 21, 2023

3rd language

April 24, 2023

Mathematics

10 AM to 1:15 PM

April 25, 2023

Science

April 26, 2023

Social science

April 27, 2023

Home Science

April 28, 2023

Economics

April 29, 2023

Commerce studies

Karnataka Open School Timetable 2023 PDF- Click Here

Meanwhile, the Department of Pre-University Education has declared the 1st PUC Result 2023 today, March 31, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11th or Pre-University Examinations (PUC) 1st-year exams can download the result through the official website- result.dkpucpa.com. The result has only been declared for  students of Dakshina Kannada District colleges 

Also Read: Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 Declared at result.dkpucpa.com, Know How to Apply Here
