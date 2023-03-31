Karnataka Open School Exam 2023 Timetable Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

Karnataka Open School Exam 2023 Timetable: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) have released the timetable for the open school examination 2023. Those who are going to appear in Karnataka open school exam 2023 must download the datesheet on the official website i.e.kseab.karnataka.gov.in

As per the Karnataka open school exam 2023 timetable, the exams are scheduled to be held from April 19 to 29, 2023. The exams will start with the first language paper carrying 125 marks. Whereas, other exams will have a total of 100 marks. Students will be awarded 15 mins to read the question paper thoroughly. They can check out the entire timetable here.

According to the datesheet, the Kannada, English, and third language papers will be held from 10.00 am to 1.15 pm and 12.45 pm. Whereas, the remaining papers will be conducted from 10.00 am to 1.15 pm.

Karnataka Open School Exam 2023 Timetable

Date Subject Timings April 19, 2023 Kannada 10 AM to 1:15 PM April 20, 2023 English 10 AM to 12:45 PM April 21, 2023 3rd language April 24, 2023 Mathematics 10 AM to 1:15 PM April 25, 2023 Science April 26, 2023 Social science April 27, 2023 Home Science April 28, 2023 Economics April 29, 2023 Commerce studies

Karnataka Open School Timetable 2023 PDF- Click Here

Meanwhile, the Department of Pre-University Education has declared the 1st PUC Result 2023 today, March 31, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11th or Pre-University Examinations (PUC) 1st-year exams can download the result through the official website- result.dkpucpa.com. The result has only been declared for students of Dakshina Kannada District colleges

