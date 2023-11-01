Karnataka PG AYUSH 2023 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link To Register Here

Karnataka PG AYUSH Registration 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the registration process for the Karnataka PG AYUSH counselling tomorrow: November 2, 2023, in online mode. Candidates interested in applying for counselling and who have not registered yet can fill out the registration form through the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their applications by 11.59 pm. They can make the fee payment by November 3, 2023, till 11.59 pm. To get themselves registered, candidates need to enter the necessary login details such as course name, candidate's name, date of birth, gender, and security code in the registration form. They can also click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registration process.

Karnataka PG AYUSH Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Karnataka AYUSH Counselling 2023 Dates

Medical aspirants can check the dates related to the Karnataka PG AYUSH counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Last date to fill out the Karnataka PG AYUSH counselling November 2, 2023, after 11.59 pm Fee payment deadline November 3, 2023, after 11.59 pm

How to fill out the Karnataka PG AYUSH registration form 2023 online?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to know how to fill out the Karnataka PG AYUSH counselling registration form 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admissions tab and select PG AYUSH 2023

Step 3: After this, click on the direct link to register for PG AYUSH counselling 2023

Step 4: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter all the details as asked and make the payment of the registration fee

Step 6: Submit the details and download the application confirmation page for future use

