Karnataka PG Ayush Counselling 2023 Registration Last Date, Submit Application Fee Until Tomorrow

Karnataka PG Ayush Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority will close the Karnataka PG Ayush counselling registration window today, November 2, 2023. Eligible candidates interested in applying for the PG Ayush admissions can visit the official website today to complete the registration. Based on the given schedule, the registration link will be available on the official website until 11:59 PM today. Candidates must also note that the last date for students to submit the applications fee is November 3, 2023.

To register for the Karnataka PG Ayush admissions students are required to enter the details in the registration link available on the official counselling website. After completing the registrations candidates can fill out the online application and submit the application fee.

Karnataka PG Ayush counselling registration link is available for the Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurvedic, Unani and Homeopathy courses. The links are available separately on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the registration through the direct link given here.

Karnataka PG Ayush Yoga and Naturopathy - Click Here

Karnataka PG Ayush Ayurvedic, Homeopathy and Unani - Click Here

Steps to Register for Karnataka PG Ayush Counselling

The link for candidates to submit their registrations for the PG ayush counselling is available on the official website of KEA. Follow the steps given here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka PG Ayush 2023 section until admissions

Step 3: Click on the registration link provided

Step 4: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 5: Fill out the application and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

Karnataka PG Ayush Counselling Application Fee

The Karnataka PG Ayush counselling registration fee has to be submitted online. The fee payment can be done via credit, debit or net banking facilities. The last date for students to complete the fee payment is November 3, 2023.

Category Fee General Rs. 2000/- Reserved Rs. 1000/-

Also Read: AP EdCET Counselling 2023 Schedule Releases Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Details