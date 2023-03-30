Karnataka PG AYUSH Seat Allotment 2022 Dates Released, Check MopUp Round Schedule

Karnataka PG AYUSH Seat Allotment 2022: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the mop up round schedule for PG AYUSH Seat Allotment 2022. Candidates who wish to participate in Karnataka PG AYUSH Seat Allotment 2022 for Mop Up Round Schedule on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in.The schedule has been released in PDF form.

As per the official notification, candidates who have not been allotted seats in the first or second round are eligible to participate in the Karnataka PG AYUSH Mop Up Round 2022. The mop up round is scheduled to begin on April 3, 2023. The candidates will be able to exercise option entry from April 3 to 5, 2023.

The authorities will publish the result for Karnataka PG AYUSH Mop Up Round Seat Allotment 2022 on April 5, 2023. However, shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges with original documents by April 8, 2023 (till 5.30 pm). Candidates can check out the entire Karnataka PG AYUSH Seat Allotment 2022 schedule here.

Karnataka PG AYUSH Mop Up Round Schedule PDF- Click Here

Karnataka PG AYUSH Seat Allotment Schedule

Event Date Display of Seat Matrix (unfulfilled, cancelled, newly added if any) April 3, 2023 Entry of Options April 3 (4.00 pm) to April 5, 2023 (till 4.00 pm) Publication of Results April 5, 2023, after 8.00 pm Payment of fees April 6 to 8, 2023 Last date for reporting to allotted colleges April 8, 2023, up to 5.30 pm

The official notification reads, “There will no choice entry after the announcement of Mop-up round seat allotment results and the candidates will have to compulsorily report to the allotted colleges. Hence, candidates are advised to enter their options in the order of priority carefully.”

Also Read: Karnataka PG AYUSH Seat Allotment Result 2022 Releases Today for Round 2, Check Schedule Here