Karnataka PG AYUSH Seat Allotment Result 2022 Releases Today for Round 2, Check Schedule Here

Karnataka PG AYUSH Seat Allotment 2022: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is going to declare the result for the second round of PG AYUSH 2022 today i.e. March 29, 2023, after 8.00 pm. Candidates can check out the Karnataka PG AYUSH Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to enter the login details to access the Karnataka PG AYUSH Round 2 Seat Allotment.

Candidates must note that the authorities have already released the Karnataka PG AYUSH Round 2 schedule on the official website. As per the schedule, shortlisted candidates will have to pay the fees and download the admission orders between March 30 and 31, 2023. Afterward, they will have to report to the allotted colleges before the deadline. Check out the Karnataka PG AYUSH Counselling Schedule for Round 2.

Karnataka PG AYUSH Counselling Schedule 2022 for Round 2

Event Date Declaration of PG AYUSH Round 2 Seat allotment result 2022 March 29, 2023, after 8.00 pm Payment of fees and download of Admission orders March 30 to 31, 2023 (banking hours) Last date to report to allotted colleges April 1, 2023, before 5.30 pm

How to Download Karnataka PG AYUSH Seat Allotment Result 2022?

Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the Karnataka PG AYUSH Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 2 today after 8:00 pm. Check out the steps to access the result here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on PG AYUSH Seat Allotment Round 2 Result link

Step 3: Now, enter the login credentials

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

