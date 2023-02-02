Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order Date Extended, Check How To Download Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order Date Extended: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the last date for reporting to the college along with the original documents till February 3 upto 5.00 pm. Moreover, candidates who have not downloaded the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admission order yet can now do the same on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in till February 3 up to 2.00 pm.

Previously, the downloading facility of the PGCET admission order and reporting at the allotted college had to close by January 31, which was later extended to February 1. Candidates must acknowledge the revised dates for further admission process. They can check out the steps to download the admission order here.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order?

The authorities have extended the deadline for downloading Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission order. Candidates can follow these steps to download steps here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the latest announcements section

Step 3: Click on Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission order link

Step 4: Enter the PGCET number and captcha code

Step 5: The Karnataka PGCET 2022 admission order will appear

Step 6: Download it and take a few printouts

Documents Required for Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling

Authorities have extended the deadline for reporting to the allotted colleges till February 3, 2023. Candidates can check the list of a few required documents here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission order

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit card

Fee receipt

Class 10th mark sheet

Class 12th mark sheet

Qualifying degree marks cards for all semesters

Degree certificate or provisional degree certificate

Study certificate countersigned by BEO as per the format (Only for Karnataka candidates)

Work experience certificate (if any)

Caste certificate

Income certificate

