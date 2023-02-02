Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order Date Extended, Check How To Download Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order Date Extended: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the last date for reporting to the college along with the original documents till February 3 upto 5.00 pm. Moreover, candidates who have not downloaded the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admission order yet can now do the same on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in till February 3 up to 2.00 pm.
Previously, the downloading facility of the PGCET admission order and reporting at the allotted college had to close by January 31, which was later extended to February 1. Candidates must acknowledge the revised dates for further admission process. They can check out the steps to download the admission order here.
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order- Direct Link (Available Now)
How to Download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order?
The authorities have extended the deadline for downloading Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission order. Candidates can follow these steps to download steps here-
- Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in
- Step 2: Go to the latest announcements section
- Step 3: Click on Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission order link
- Step 4: Enter the PGCET number and captcha code
- Step 5: The Karnataka PGCET 2022 admission order will appear
- Step 6: Download it and take a few printouts
Documents Required for Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling
Authorities have extended the deadline for reporting to the allotted colleges till February 3, 2023. Candidates can check the list of a few required documents here
- Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission order
- Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit card
- Fee receipt
- Class 10th mark sheet
- Class 12th mark sheet
- Qualifying degree marks cards for all semesters
- Degree certificate or provisional degree certificate
- Study certificate countersigned by BEO as per the format (Only for Karnataka candidates)
- Work experience certificate (if any)
- Caste certificate
- Income certificate
Also Read: Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 To Release Today, Get Direct Link Here