    Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer Key Objection Window Close Today, Check Details Here

    Karnataka Examination Authority to close the PGCET 2022 Answer Key Objection window today. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can raise objections through the link available on the official website.

    Updated: Dec 6, 2022 10:34 IST
    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Objection Window
    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Objection Window

    Karnataka PGCET 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority will close the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Today. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exams can visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority to raise objections against the answer key.

    The Karnataka PGCET 2022 exams are conducted for the admissions to MBA, MBA, and M.Tech programmes offered in the colleges in Karnataka. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Provisional Answer Key was released online on December 1, 2022, and candidates were given time until today to raise any objections regarding the provisional answer key.

    Through the provisional answer key of PGCET 2022, students who have appeared for the exams can cross-check their answers marked with the ones provided by the conducting body. Those who find errors or mistakes in the PGCET provisional answer key can visit the official website and raise objections through the link provided. 

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Objection - Click Here

    How to raise objections against Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key

    The link for students to raise objections on Karnataka PGCET 2022 provisional answer key is available on the official website. Along with the objections, students also need to submit relevant supporting documents which will be verified by the officials following which the final answer key will be released. 

    Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official website

    Step 2: Click on PGCET Objection Answer Key window

    Step 3: Login using the credentials

    Step 4: Click on the objection link and enter the required details

    Step 5: Upload the documents and submit the requisite fee

    The PGCET 2022 Final Answer Key will be released shortly after the objection window closes. Only those objections which have been raised along with documents to support the claim will be considered by the authorities. Along with the Karnataka PGCET 2022 final answer key, the results of the entrance exam will also be released. 

    Also Read: AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: MPC Seat Allotment List Today, Check at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories