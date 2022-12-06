Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer Key Objection Window Close Today, Check Details Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority will close the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Today. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exams can visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority to raise objections against the answer key.

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 exams are conducted for the admissions to MBA, MBA, and M.Tech programmes offered in the colleges in Karnataka. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Provisional Answer Key was released online on December 1, 2022, and candidates were given time until today to raise any objections regarding the provisional answer key.

Through the provisional answer key of PGCET 2022, students who have appeared for the exams can cross-check their answers marked with the ones provided by the conducting body. Those who find errors or mistakes in the PGCET provisional answer key can visit the official website and raise objections through the link provided.

How to raise objections against Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key

The link for students to raise objections on Karnataka PGCET 2022 provisional answer key is available on the official website. Along with the objections, students also need to submit relevant supporting documents which will be verified by the officials following which the final answer key will be released.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official website

Step 2: Click on PGCET Objection Answer Key window

Step 3: Login using the credentials

Step 4: Click on the objection link and enter the required details

Step 5: Upload the documents and submit the requisite fee

The PGCET 2022 Final Answer Key will be released shortly after the objection window closes. Only those objections which have been raised along with documents to support the claim will be considered by the authorities. Along with the Karnataka PGCET 2022 final answer key, the results of the entrance exam will also be released.

