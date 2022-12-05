Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer Key Objection Window Close Tomorrow, Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: Karnataka Examination Authority will close the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Objection window tomorrow. According to the given schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key objection window will close tomorrow - December 6, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exams can visit the official website of KEA to raise objections on the PGCET 2022 provisional answer key.

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Objection window is applicable to those candidates who have doubts in the answer key released. Such candidates can raise objections on the provisional answer key through the objection link available on the official website. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Final Answer Key will be released based on the objections raised by students.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Objection link is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students can also click on the link given here to raise objections on the PGCET 2022 Answer Key.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Provisional Answer Key

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Provisional Answer Key link is available on the official website. To raise objections on the PGCET 2022 provisional Answer Key candidates are required to visit the website and login through the credentials on the link.

After logging in candidates will be able to click on the link and raise objections along with documents to support the claims. Candidates must note that submitting documents is mandatory in order for the objections to be considered.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 exams are conducted for the admissions to MBA, MCA and M.Tech programmes offered in the colleges in the state. Based on the PGCET 2022 Objections raised, the authorities will release the PGCET 2022 Final Answer Key and the results.

