    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Schedule now available on the official website. Students eligible to apply can check the complete schedule of Karnataka PGCET 2022 here.

    Updated: Feb 9, 2023 08:47 IST
    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling
    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Second and Final Round Schedule. Candidates eligible to apply for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Second and Final Round Counselling can visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority and complete the option entry and other counselling procedures.

    According to the schedule, the candidates eligible to apply can fill the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Option Entry process between February 9 and 13, 2023. KEA will announce the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on February 13, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can complete the admissions between February 14  to 17, 2023. 

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Second and Final Round Schedule is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also check the schedule through the link available here. 

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Official link - Click Here

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Schedule

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Second Round Schedule is given below. Eligible candidates can check the date and time for option entry and other details here.

    Event

    Date

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 option entry

    February 9 to February 13, 2023

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 2nd Allotment Result

    February 13, 2023

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Fee Payment and Admissions

    February 14 to February 16

    Candidates Reporting to Allotted Colleges

    February 14 to February 17

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Option Entry Procedure

    The link for students to complete the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Option Entry procedure will be made live at 11 AM today. Candidates eligible to apply can follow the below-given steps and complete the option entry procedure.

    Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official website

    Step 2: Click on the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Option Entry link

    Step 3: Enter the login credentials in the link given

    Step 4: Enter the options as per the order of preference

    Step 5: Submit the requisite fee

    Step 6: Click on the final submission link

    Also Read: Karnataka School Affiliation: Over 700 Schools Issued Govt Notice on False CBSE Affiliation

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories