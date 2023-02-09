Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Second and Final Round Schedule. Candidates eligible to apply for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Second and Final Round Counselling can visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority and complete the option entry and other counselling procedures.

According to the schedule, the candidates eligible to apply can fill the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Option Entry process between February 9 and 13, 2023. KEA will announce the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on February 13, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can complete the admissions between February 14 to 17, 2023.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Second and Final Round Schedule is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also check the schedule through the link available here.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Schedule

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Second Round Schedule is given below. Eligible candidates can check the date and time for option entry and other details here.

Event Date Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 option entry February 9 to February 13, 2023 Karnataka PGCET 2022 2nd Allotment Result February 13, 2023 Karnataka PGCET 2022 Fee Payment and Admissions February 14 to February 16 Candidates Reporting to Allotted Colleges February 14 to February 17

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Option Entry Procedure

The link for students to complete the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Option Entry procedure will be made live at 11 AM today. Candidates eligible to apply can follow the below-given steps and complete the option entry procedure.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official website

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Option Entry link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials in the link given

Step 4: Enter the options as per the order of preference

Step 5: Submit the requisite fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

