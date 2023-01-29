Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Schedule for Round 1 Revised, Check New Dates Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Schedule for Round 1 Revised: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the schedule for Round 1 of the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 Counselling. The schedule has been revised after the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 1 seat allotment. Candidates can check out the new schedule on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

According to the revised schedule, the candidates who have been allotted seats can now exercise choices until January 30, 2023. Also, the choice 1 and choice 2 candidates have to pay the required fee till January 31, 2023. Furthermore, the choice 1 candidates can report to the allotted colleges till February 1, 2023. They can check out the revised schedule for Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Round 1 below.

Revised Schedule for Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Round 1

Event Date Exercising choices by the seat allotted candidates Up to January 30, 2023 Payment of fees by choice 1 and choice 2 candidates Up to January 31, 2023 (banking working days/hours) Downloading the admission order (choice-1 candidates only) February 1, 2023, up to 4 pm Last date for reporting at the allotted colleges (choice-1 candidates only) along with admission order and all the original documents as per verification slip February 1, 2023, before 5:30 pm

How to Exercise Choices in Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling for Round 1?

As per the new schedule, candidates can exercise choices up to January 30, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to exercise the choices-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on PGCET Choic fee payment and admission order link

Step 3: Now, enter PGCET 2022 number and captcha code

Step 4: Confirm the allotted seat and pay fee

Step 5: Download the admission order

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order Download Link Active for Round 1, Get Direct Link Here