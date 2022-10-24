Karnataka PGCET 2022: Fee Payment Window Closes Today, Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Karnataka PGCET 2022 application fee payment link to close today. The last date for students to complete the Karnataka PGCET 2022 application fee is October 24, 2022. Candidates can complete the Karnataka PG CET 2022 application fee Payment procedure by 4 p.m. today However the last date to complete the online application entry process is October 26th, 2022.

To complete the Karnataka PGCET 2020 fee Payment procedure candidates are first required to register for the exam through the link available on the official website. It must be noted that the application fee can be submitted only via credit debit or net banking options which will be available on the payment gateway as and when the candidates complete the registration process.

Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test application fee payment link is available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. A direct link for students to complete the application fee payment is also provided below.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 - Application Link

How to complete Karnataka PGCET 2022 application fee payment

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 application fee payment has to be completed in online mode. To complete the application fee payment candidates need to first visit the official website and complete the registration process. After completing the registrations candidates will be able to submit the application fee.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official website

Step 2: Click on the PGCET 2022 Application link

Step 3: Login using the registration credentials

Step 4: Click on the fee payment link and submit the application fee

Step 5: Download the payment receipt and click on the final submission

Exam schedule - Click Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 examinations will be conducted in November 2022. As per the dates given, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exams will be conducted on November 19 and 20, 2022.

Also Read: COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Phase 2 Choice filling from tomorrow, Apply at comedk.org