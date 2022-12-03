Karnataka PGCET 2022: Objection Link Extended, Check at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority has extended the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key objection deadline. According to the revised dates, the last date for students to raise objections on the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key is December 6, 2022.

Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exams and have doubts about the PGCET 2022 Answer Key can visit the official website of Karnataka PGCET 2022 to raise objections. Earlier, the last date for candidates to raise objections was December 4, 2022.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Objection link is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Objection process through the link available here.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Objection link - Click Here

Steps to raise objections on Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Objection Link for Answer Key is available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Candidates who have doubts about the provisional answer key released can visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority and raise objections.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official website

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Objection entry link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Click on the link provided and enter the details for the objection

Step 5: Submit the supporting documents and the requisite fee based on the objections raised

Step 6: Click on the final submission

After the window for candidates to raise objections on the answer key is closed, KEA will take into consideration the objections raised, and based on this the final answer key will be released. Shortly after the final answer key is released, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result 2022 will be announced.

