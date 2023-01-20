Karnataka PGCET 2022 Option Entry for Round 1 Commence, Get Direct Link Here

KEA PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) begins the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) round 1 of the counselling process for the 2022 session. The option entry portal for round 1 is now available on the official website. Interested candidates can fill out option entry choices for Karnataka PGCET counselling 2022.

As per the latest notification, the candidates can complete the process of the Round 1 web options entry for Karnataka PGCET by January 23 up to 11 am. Moreover, the Round 1 seat allotment result is likely to be declared on January 25, 2023. Eligible candidates can make important changes in the option entry between January 23 (8 pm) to January 25 (11 am).

Option Entry Link for PGCET 2022 Round 1 - Click Here

Once KEA PGCET 2022 mock allotment results verification will be done, applicants are free to change, reorder, delete as well as add to their choices of courses, and colleges as per their preference.

The choice exercising window will remain activated between January 25 to January 26 up to 11:59 pm. Also, the candidates who will get shortlisted/selected in the Karnataka PGCET counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment will be given a chance to confirm/accept their allocations by accepting the seat and also submitting the course admission fee between January 27 and January 30, 2023. The last date of allotted college reporting is January 31. Candidates ought to bring the admission letter along with all the original documents required during the reporting process.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 1 Counselling Complete Schedule

Events Dates Seat matrix & fee structure for all disciplines January 18, 2023, after 6 pm Web Options Entry Between January 19 (11 am) to January 23 (11 am) Mock Allotment Results January 23, 2023, after 6 pm Provision to change web options entry Between January 23 ( 8 pm) to January 25, 2023, up to 11 am First-Round Seat Allotment Result January 25, 2023, after 6 pm Exercising of choices by the seat allotted candidates Between January 25, 2023, to January 26, 2023, upto 11:59 pm Fee Payment by choice 1 and choice 2 candidates From 11 am on January 27, 2023, to January 30, 2023 Deadline of College Reporting (choice-1 candidates only) by downloading the admission order along with all the originals as per the verification slip January 31, 2023, by 5 pm

