    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result Announced at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Results. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check the exam result through the link available on the official website. 

    Updated: Dec 30, 2022 08:15 IST
    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result
    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result: Karnataka Examination Authority has declared the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Results. Candidates who have been waiting for the announcement of the entrance exam result can now visit the official website to check the results.

    With the announcement of the results, Karnataka Examination Authority will be conducting the document verification of those candidates who have qualified the entrance test. According to the schedule given, the document verification will be conducted from January 2 to 13, 2023. 

    The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Results have been announced on the official website kea.kar.nic.in. To check the results candidates are required to enter the PGCET Number in the result link available on the official website.  

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Results - Click Here

    How to check Karnataka PGCET 2022 Results

    The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Results have been announced on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided here to check the exam result.

    Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official website

    Step 2: Click on the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result link

    Step 3: Enter the PGCET 2022 Roll Number in the link given

    Step 4: Download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Results for further reference

    Details Mentioned on Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result

    The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result has been released online. When downloading the PGCET 2022 Result online, candidates must make sure that they check through the details given on the resultsheet.

    • Candidate Name and Roll Number
    • Name of Examination
    • Subjects Appeared
    • Marks Secured in each section
    • Minimum Marks and Total Score Secured
    • Qualifying status

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
