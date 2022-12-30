Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result Announced at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result: Karnataka Examination Authority has declared the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Results. Candidates who have been waiting for the announcement of the entrance exam result can now visit the official website to check the results.

With the announcement of the results, Karnataka Examination Authority will be conducting the document verification of those candidates who have qualified the entrance test. According to the schedule given, the document verification will be conducted from January 2 to 13, 2023.

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Results have been announced on the official website kea.kar.nic.in. To check the results candidates are required to enter the PGCET Number in the result link available on the official website.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Results - Click Here

How to check Karnataka PGCET 2022 Results

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Results have been announced on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided here to check the exam result.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official website

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result link

Step 3: Enter the PGCET 2022 Roll Number in the link given

Step 4: Download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Results for further reference

Details Mentioned on Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result has been released online. When downloading the PGCET 2022 Result online, candidates must make sure that they check through the details given on the resultsheet.

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Subjects Appeared

Marks Secured in each section

Minimum Marks and Total Score Secured

Qualifying status

