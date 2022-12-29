Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result Going to Release Shortly at kea.kar.nic.in, Check How To Download Here

KEA PGCET 2022 Result: As per the latest updates, Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (KPGCET) result will be out today- December 29, 2022. Once declared, those who appeared for the exam will be able to check the PGCET Results 2022 on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates will have to log in using the credentials- roll number and date of birth to access and download the KEA PGCET Result 2022 online.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the PGCET result date and timings on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. KEA conducted the PGCET 2022 exam for admission to MBA, MCA courses on November 19, and the MTech course on November 20, 2022. As per the latest updates, the result is scheduled to be declared after 4 pm today, December 29, 2022.

How To Download KEA PGCET 2022 Result?

As per the updates, KEA PGCET 2022 result is scheduled to be released today-Decemeber 29,2022. Those who appeared in the common entrance test can check the result on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in today. They can follow these steps to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, click on Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The PGCET Result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download it for future reference

What After PGCET Results 2022 Karnataka?

After the declaration of PGCET Results 2022 Karnataka, the verification process will begin on January 3, 2023. Candidates will be asked to submit the documents for further admission process. Thus, all shortlisted candidates must complete the admission process and pay the required fee to confirm the seat.

Also Read: AP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Released, Check BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Time Table Here