Karnataka PGCET 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today, Check Details Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is likely to declare the PGCET results for the first round of the counselling process of the year 2022. The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) was conducted in the month of November last year 2022.

As per the official announcement, the first round result of the seat allotment process will be available on the website for all eligible candidates. Applicants seeking admission to various Postgraduate programmes such as MBA/MCA/M.E./MTech./M.Arch. can check their results. The examination conducting committee of the state has released the seat matrix schedule for Round 1 counselling.

Candidates will be able to check their PGCET Round 1 results hosted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority once they will be published online.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment

The organizing authority of PGCET 2022 will allocate the seats and prepare the merit list for aspirants based on the candidate’s score or overall performance in the PGCET/GATE exam. The shortlisting of the candidates will also be done as per the categories, and the choices/preferences filled by them.

Moreover, the seats in the Round 1 will be allotted by giving priority to GATE-qualified candidates on an all-India basis without any reservation criteria. After the first round seat allotment process of GATE-qualified candidates will be completed, the remaining vacant seats will be substantially offered to PGCET/GATE candidates based on the reservation criteria for the Karnataka region in the order of merit.

Options Available to Candidates

All those candidates who will be allotted seats hold an option of withdrawing from the counselling round even after the acceptance of the seat or they can also move to the second round after accepting the seat or withdraw from the counselling process without accepting the seat.

Seat-allotted candidates will have to download the allotment letter and visit the allotted institute within the specified time period. Otherwise, their allotment will be cancelled and will not be able to participate in any further counselling rounds of the 2022 session. Those who wish to appear in further rounds of counselling have the option of modifying or changing their choices within the stipulated time as told by the exam council.

After PGCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allocation

It is to be noted that candidates who will be allocated seats in the PGCET 2022 Round 1, will have to report to the allocated colleges/institutions in order to complete the admission process. This last step is important and these candidates need to carry all the necessary documents for verification.

Also, Round 1 is not considered to be the final round and there will be another round conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) i.e. Round 2 for PG admissions.

PGCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Complete Schedule

All interested candidates are required to refer to the below-mentioned table for a detailed view of the whole schedule of the seat allotment process for Round 1 counselling 2022.

Events Date & Time Round 1 Seat Allotment Result January 25, 2023 (after 6 pm) Exercising Choices by Seat-allotted candidates From 8 pm on January 25, 2023, up to January 26, 2023, till 11:59 pm Fee Payment by Choice& Choice 2 candidates January 27, 2023 (from 11 am) to January 30, 2023 (as per banking hours) Last Date for College Reporting by Choice 1 candidate (carry admission order & original documents) January 31, 2023 (before 5:30 pm)

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Interacts with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardees, Check Details Here