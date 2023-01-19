Karnataka PGCET 2022 Web Options Entry Begins Today at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Web Options Entry: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will start the web options entry for Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (KPGCET) Round 1 today- January 19, 2023. Once started, candidates will be able to complete the web options entry process on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. The last date for Karnataka PGCET 2022 web options entry is January 23, 2023, up to 11.00 a.m.

As per the official notification, "Candidates are advised not to start entering the options directly on the online option form on the internet without preparatory work at home on choice of options, as it leads to commission of mistakes/ wrong entries / wrong order of preferences. The candidate should note the name of the college, the course offered in a separate sheet of paper. The priority of options among the colleges selected should be noted down.”

“A Candidate can enter any number of options as he/she wishes to exercise on his/her own priority. Candidate shall enter the options for all the discipline at once. If the candidate is eligible for multiple disciplines i.e., both for MBA and MCA or MBA and M.E./ M.Tech or M.Tech and MCA, options can be exercised for all the discipline in the same entry form.”

How to Complete KPGCET Web Options Entry 2022?

Authorities will start the KEA PGCET 2022 web options entry at kea.kar.nic.in. Interested candidates complete the process by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KPGCET 2022 web options link

Step 3: Enter required details and submit

Step 4: Now, choose preferred college and course

Step 5: Save choices and download confirmation page

What After Karnataka PGCET 2022 Web Options Entry?

After the web options entry process is done, the authorities will release the mock allotment result on January 23, 2023, after 6.00 pm. Candidates can check the result on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

However, candidates are free to change, reorder, delete and add to their choices of college and course. Thus, they will be able to make modifications from January 23 to 25, 2023. Afterward, the KPGCET 1st round real seat allotment result will be declared on January 25, 2023, after 6.00 pm.

