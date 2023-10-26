Karnataka PGCET 2023 Edit Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here To Submit Changes

Karnataka PGCET 2023: The edit window for Karnataka PGCET applications will close today, October 26, 2023. As per the details available on the official website, the link for students to make changes in the Karnataka PGCET 2023 applications will be available until 6 pm today. Those who have appeared for the PGCET 2023 exams can visit the official website and make necessary changes in the given fields before the announcement of the results.

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 exams were conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023. The results of the PGCET 2023 entrance exams are expected to be announced soon. Before the announcement of the results, KEA has opened the edit window for students to make necessary changes in the details entered in their application form. Those who wish to make corrections can visit the website before the deadline and make the necessary changes.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 edit window is available on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Those who have appeared for the exams and need to make changes in the details entered can also click on the link given below to make the changes.

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 edit window is available until 6 pm today. To make the changes in the applications, students are first required to login using the login id or registration number and password. After logging in candidates can make the changes in the fields open for editing and save the changes before submission.

Students must note that the changes will be reflected in their PGCET 2023 scorecard which can be used for further admission purposes. Candidates can follow the steps available below to make the changes.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the PGCET section under admissions

Step 3: Click on the edit window and enter the login credentials required

Step 4: Save the changes made before clicking on the final submission

Step 5: Click on the submit link

