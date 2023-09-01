Karnataka PGCET 2023 Registration Ends Today; Apply Soon at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the registration window for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) today: September 1, 2023. Candidates willing to take admission to MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch, and ME programmes can visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates have to pay Rs 650 application fee for the general category and Rs 500 for candidates falling under the reserved category. As per the official schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam for MTech, MArch, and ME programmes will be held on September 23, 2023, while the exam for MBA and MC will be conducted on September 24, 2023.

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam on September 23 will be conducted in a single shift- from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm and the exam on September 24 will be administered in two shifts- from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

How to Register for Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admissions tab and choose PGCET

Step 3: Now, click on the registration link and complete process

Step 4: Log in with the registration number and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam will be held for 100 marks. The paper pattern and marks allotment criteria may differ programme to programme.

