Karnataka PGCET 2023 Postponed; New Dates to be Announced Soon at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2023: Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) for granting admission to MBA, MCA, MArch, ME, and MTech programmes has been postponed. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the revised dates shortly on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam has been postponed in view of the final degree semester exams going on in some universities. Thus, considering the requests, and interests of students, the entrance exam scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, 2023 has been deferred. Fresh dates will be communicated through the official website.

The KEA PGCET 2023 exam was scheduled to be administered in two shifts. On the basis of their performance in the exam, the merit/rank list shall be prepared. Shortlisted candidates will be allowed to participate in the seat allotment process to get admission to preferred colleges.

PGCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register is given below:

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Application Form Click Here

How to Apply for Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admissions tab and choose PGCET

Step 3: Now, click on the registration link and complete procedure

Step 4: Log in with the registration number and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload relevant documents and pay the required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

