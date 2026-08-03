Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in LIVE: Release Time, Direct Link, How to Check, Expected Cutoff

Karnataka PGCET Result 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA, is ready to announce the PGCET 2026 result anytime soon. Candidates who appeared for the MTech, MCA, and MBA exam are waiting for the declaration of the KEA PGCET results 2026. Based on previous years trends, the results for the Karnataka PGCET were expected by the final week of July. Due to the absence of an official update from KEA has increased the anxiety level among students. Check out the live update here.

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Date and Time

The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA, PGCET 2026 website is experiencing a downtime due to 503 server error.As there is no official announcement regarding the release of the result.

Particulars Details Event Karnataka PGCET 2026 Results Status Awaited (Official link text updated on website)

How to Check Karnataka PGCET Result 2026?

Candidates can check Karnataka PGCET 2026 scores by following the process below: