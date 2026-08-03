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Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in LIVE: Release Time, Direct Link, How to Check, Expected Cutoff

Anisha Mishra
By Anisha Mishra
Aug 5, 2026, 17:51 IST

Karnataka PGCET Result 2026 Candidates will be able to access Karnataka PGCET 2026 result link soon to know their scores and ranks. get live updates on PGCET result 2026 Karnataka.

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in LIVE: Release Time, Direct Link, How to Check, Expected Cutoff
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in LIVE: Release Time, Direct Link, How to Check, Expected Cutoff

HIGHLIGHTS

  • KEA is preparing to release the PGCET 2026 results for MTech, MCA, and MBA.
  • The official KEA portal is currently showing a 503 server error, causing delays for students checking for result updates.
  • PGCET 2026 Final Result Link, are expected to be available soon.

Karnataka PGCET Result 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA, is ready to announce the PGCET 2026 result anytime soon. Candidates who appeared for the MTech, MCA, and MBA exam are waiting for the declaration of the KEA PGCET results 2026. Based on previous years trends, the results for the Karnataka PGCET were expected by the final week of July. Due to the absence of an official update from KEA has increased the anxiety level among students. Check out the live update here. 

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Date and Time

The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA, PGCET 2026 website is experiencing a downtime due to 503 server error.As there is no official announcement regarding the release of the result.

Particulars

Details

Event

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Results

Status

Awaited (Official link text updated on website)

How to Check Karnataka PGCET Result 2026?

Candidates can check Karnataka PGCET 2026 scores by following the process below:

  1. Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
  2. On the homepage go to the 'Admissions' tab from the main menu.
  3. Click on 'PGCET 2026' from the dropdown list.
  4. Click to the relevant link for PGCET result 2026 Karnataka.
  5. Enter your login details, like PGCET number.
  6. Complete the captcha verification
  7. Lastly you will access the PGCET result login. 
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 5, 2026, 17:51 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: Check Official Portal Regularly

    Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for the recent updates related to the PGCET Result 2026, counselling dates, option entry, seat allotment, and document verification schedule.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 17:22 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: Top MBA institutes taking PGCET 2026 scores

    1. AIMS Institute
    2. PES University Bangalore
    3. Presidency College, Bangalore
    4. KLS Institute of Management Education and Research
    5. Global Business School
  • Aug 5, 2026, 16:41 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: Download allotment order and pay fee

    1. Log in to the KEA dashboard
    2. Click the link to download the seat allotment order
    3. Select the payment button and complete fee payment
    4. Print the allotment order for records
    5. Keep the payment receipt handy
  • Aug 5, 2026, 15:12 IST

    Karnataka PGCET Results 2026 LIVE: Seat matrix released before first round counselling

    KEA will receives the seat matrix before the first round of counselling starts. The seat matrix will show, college‑wise, course‑wise and category‑wise seats. It will be published on the official website for candidates to view and downlaod the PDF.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 14:39 IST

    KEA PGCET 2026 Results LIVE: Check Seat Allotment Result

    1. Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in
    2. on the homepage, click on the Karnataka PGCET seat allotment results link
    3. Enter your login details like PGCET number and solve the captcha
    4. Press  the ‘Submit’  button to view your allotment
  • Aug 5, 2026, 14:12 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: Tie-Breaking Rules Considered

    If two or more candidates are getting the same marks, KEA will apply the official tie-breaking criteria which is including qualifying examination marks and age, before preparing the final rank list.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 13:37 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: Choice Entry Window to Open Soon

    After the counselling registration, the candidates will fill and lock their colleges and courses of their preference. Seat allotment will be made according to the choices have been submitted by the students and the PGCET rank.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 13:04 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: Keep Original Documents Ready

    Candidates should keep their following documents ready, find the check list below:

    • Qualifying degree certificates
    • PGCET hall ticket
    • Scorecard
    • Category certificate
    • Identity proof
    • Other original documents ready for the verification process.
  • Aug 5, 2026, 12:36 IST

    Karnataka PGCET Results 2026: Final Answer Key to be accessed on official website?

    The official Karnataka PGCET 2026 final answer key PDF can be downloaded from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2026 from the “Answer Key” section of the exam page mentioned on the official page. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 15:02 IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2026: Details mentioned on Scorecard

    The scorecard will have your name, PGCET number, candidate category, obtained marks, overall rank and the programme you applied for, all in one view.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 12:40 IST

    How to Check Karnataka PGCET Result 2026

    Go to the official KEA PGCET, Click on the results link for PGCET-2026 for MBA, MCA, M.Tech, or M.Arch. Fill your login details like PGCET application number and date of birth. Submit the captcha code given on the screen to view your scorecard. Download and print a copy of your result for the upcoming counselling process.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 12:04 IST

    Consolidated PGCET cutoff PDF to be Released

    KEA will publish the combined Karnataka PGCET 2026 cutoff list in a PDF format on the official website. During counselling, allowing candidates to download college‑wise and category‑wise rank.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 11:53 IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2026: Total Marks

    KEA PGCET exam is conducted for a total of 100 questions carrying one mark each. Candidates will be evaluated out of 100 marks.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 09:12 IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2026: Link to be Activated Today

    KEA will announce the PGCET result 2026 today, August 4, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the result and download the marksheets. To download the scorecards, students can visit the official website and login with their CET number. The link to check the result will be available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 08:18 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: Counselling Schedule Shortly

    After the Karnataka PGCET 2026 result is out, KEA will release the counselling schedule. Candidates who have cleared the PGCET entrance exam need to participate in the online counselling procedure for admission to the  MBA, MCA, and M.Tech/M.Arch programmes. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 07:37 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: Official Website to Download Scorecards

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 result will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. To download the marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. Candidates need to enter the CET number to download the marksheets. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 07:13 IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2026: What After Results?

    After the PGCET result is announced, students who have cleared the exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. The counselling notification will be available on the official website shortly after the results are announced. Candidates must participate in the counselling process to secure admission to the MBA/ MCA programmes. Allotments will be conducted based on the marks and ranks scored by candidates and the availability of seats. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 06:54 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Results: Steps to Download Marksheets

    Karnataka PGCET entrance marksheets will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets

    Step 1: Visit the official website of PGCET

    Step 2: Click on Karnataka PGCET 2026 result

    Step 3: Login with the CET number

    Step 4: Download the PGCET Marksheets for further reference

  • Aug 4, 2026, 06:28 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: Login Credentials Required

    The PGCET Result link will be available on the official website shortly. To download the marksheets, students are required to visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority and login with 

    CET Number.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 06:01 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: Link to be activated Soon

    The Karnataka PGCET result 2026 is expected to be announced online today, August 4, 2026. To download the marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their CET number. PGCET result link will be available at cetonline.karnatala.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the Karnataka PGCET Marksheets. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 19:32 IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2026 LIVE: Marks vs Rank

    Mark

    Rank

    75 - 100

    1 - 10

    70 - 75

    10 - 100

    65 - 70

    100 - 200

    60 - 65

    200 - 500

    55 - 60

    500 - 1000

    49 - 55

    1000 - 3000

    45 - 49

    3000 - 7500

    40 - 45

    7500 - 14000

    30 - 40

    13000 - 20000

    Below 30

    20000+

    Below 20

    30000+
  • Aug 3, 2026, 18:17 IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    Candidates find the following information on PGCET 2026 scorecard:

    1. Candidate's name
    2. PGCET number
    3. Candidate type/category
    4. PGCET 2026 rank
    5. PGCET marks
    6. Programme
  • Aug 3, 2026, 14:43 IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2026: Document Verification after Result Declaration

    Once PGCET ranks along with seat matrix is out, KEA will release a document verification schedule. Based on your rank, the specific slot/date will be assigned to the candidate.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 14:10 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Results LIVE: Website Down, PGCET 2026 Results May Release Today

    The KEA official website is experiencing a downtime showing error with 503. Candidates are hoping that result might release today after a wait for nearly 50 days. Nothing has been announced officially, if any official notification comes up, it will be updated here. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 14:02 IST

    Are PGCET results released?

    No, the Karnataka PGCET 2026 results have not yet released. But it will be released soon, as there is no official confirmation by authority. Candidates are requested to trust only on the official notifications shared by official sources. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 13:49 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: Login Details Required

    To access their PGCET Result 2026, candidates need the below listed details to get their result:

    • PGCET registration number
    • Date of birth 
  • Aug 3, 2026, 13:46 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: PGCET 2026 Result Anytime Soon

    KEA PGCET results will be released anytime soon on the official website. Candidates needs to login by using their login details to access their result. 

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

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