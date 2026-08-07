Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: KEA PGCET Scorecard Releasing Shortly at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - Check Expected Date and More

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA, is set to announce the PGCET 2026 shortly. Based on previous years trends, the results for the Karnataka PGCET were expected by the final week of July. As there is no official announcement for Karnataka PGCET Result, the eagerness among students has increased the anxiety level. Candidates who appeared for the MTech, MCA, and MBA exam are waiting for the declaration of the KEA PGCET results 2026. Check out the live update here.

How to Check Karnataka PGCET Result 2026

Go to the official KEA PGCET, Click on the results link for PGCET-2026 for MBA, MCA, M.Tech, or M.Arch. Fill your login details like PGCET application number and date of birth. Submit the captcha code given on the screen to view your scorecard. Download and print a copy of your result for the upcoming counselling process.

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Date and Time

The Karnataka PGCET 2026 results can be announced anytime soon. As there is no official announcement regarding the release of the result but the candidates can expect the results shortly on the official website.

Particulars Details Event Karnataka PGCET 2026 Results Status Awaited (Official link text updated on website)