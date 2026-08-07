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Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: KEA PGCET Scorecard Releasing Shortly at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - Check Expected Date and More

Anisha Mishra
By Anisha Mishra
Aug 10, 2026, 21:06 IST

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Get the latest live updates on the Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result. Check the official KEA PGCET scorecard release date, direct link, and result announcements here.

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: KEA PGCET Scorecard Releasing Shortly at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - Check Expected Date and More
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: KEA PGCET Scorecard Releasing Shortly at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - Check Expected Date and More

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result will be announced Shortly on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • To access their PGCET Result 2026, candidates need to enter their PGCET registration number and Date of birth
  • Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Link to be activate soon

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA, is set to announce the PGCET 2026 shortly. Based on previous years trends, the results for the Karnataka PGCET were expected by the final week of July. As there is no official announcement for Karnataka PGCET Result, the eagerness among students has increased the anxiety level. Candidates who appeared for the MTech, MCA, and MBA exam are waiting for the declaration of the KEA PGCET results 2026. Check out the live update here. 

How to Check Karnataka PGCET Result 2026

Go to the official KEA PGCET, Click on the results link for PGCET-2026 for MBA, MCA, M.Tech, or M.Arch. Fill your login details like PGCET application number and date of birth. Submit the captcha code given on the screen to view your scorecard. Download and print a copy of your result for the upcoming counselling process.

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Date and Time

The Karnataka PGCET 2026 results can be announced anytime soon. As there is no official announcement regarding the release of the result but the candidates can expect the results shortly on the official website.

Particulars

Details

Event

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Results

Status

Awaited (Official link text updated on website)

Karnataka PGCET Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

Candidates find the following information on PGCET 2026 scorecard:

  1. Candidate's name
  2. PGCET number
  3. Candidate type/category
  4. PGCET 2026 rank
  5. PGCET marks
  6. Programme
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 10, 2026, 21:06 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: Consolidated PGCET cutoff PDF to be Released

    KEA will publish the Karnataka PGCET 2026 cutoff list in a PDF format on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. During counselling, allowing candidates to download college‑wise and category‑wise rank.

  • Aug 10, 2026, 20:35 IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2026 LIVE: Marks vs Rank

    Mark

    Rank

    75 - 100

    1 - 10

    70 - 75

    10 - 100

    65 - 70

    100 - 200

    60 - 65

    200 - 500

    55 - 60

    500 - 1000

    49 - 55

    1000 - 3000

    45 - 49

    3000 - 7500

    40 - 45

    7500 - 14000

    30 - 40

    13000 - 20000

    Below 30

    20000+

    Below 20

    30000+
  • Aug 10, 2026, 19:45 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: When will PGCET Result will be Declared

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 results can be declared anytime soon. As there is no official confirmation regarding the same students can check out the official website and notifications for recent updates. 

  • Aug 10, 2026, 19:17 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: Difference between Karnataka PGCET rank card and scorecard?

    KEA releases PGCET results 2026 in the form of a scorecard. Students will find both scores as well as ranks inside the result login. check official website to download the result once declared. 

  • Aug 10, 2026, 18:10 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Results: How to Download Marksheets

    Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets

    • Step 1: Visit the official website of PGCET
    • Step 2: Click on Karnataka PGCET 2026 result
    • Step 3: Login with the CET number
    • Step 4: Download the PGCET Marksheets for further reference
  • Aug 10, 2026, 17:37 IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2026: Details mentioned on Scorecard

    The scorecard will have your

    • Name
    • PGCET number
    • Candidate category
    • Obtained marks
    • Overall rank
    • Programme you applied for
  • Aug 10, 2026, 17:01 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: Tie-Breaking Rules Considered

    If two or more candidates are getting the same marks, KEA will apply the official tie-breaking criteria which is including qualifying examination marks and age, before preparing the final rank list.

  • Aug 10, 2026, 16:34 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: Login Credentials for PGCET Results 2026

    • PGCET registration number
    • Date of birth
    • No separate password – number and DOB act as credentials
  • Aug 10, 2026, 15:56 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: Official Website for PGCET Results 2026

    Karnataka PGCET result 2026, rank cards, and merit lists will be available online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet2026.

  • Aug 10, 2026, 13:49 IST

    Will KEA release Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Today?

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 results are to be declared anytime this week. No official confirmation has been made from KEA officials. 

  • Aug 10, 2026, 12:43 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: Check Official Portal Regularly

    Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for the recent updates related to the PGCET Result 2026, counselling dates, option entry, seat allotment, and document verification schedule.

  • Aug 10, 2026, 11:11 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: How to Check and Download Scorecard 2026?

    Visit KEA official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
    Click on the 'Admissions' tab
    From the drop-down menu, click on 'PGCET 2026'
    Click on the relevant link for PGCET MBA result 2026
    Enter your respective login credentials
    Complete captcha verification and hit the 'login' button.

  • Aug 10, 2026, 10:38 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: Official Date and Time

    The Karnataka PGCET 2026 results can be announced anytime soon. 

    Particulars

    Details

    Event

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Results

    Status

    Awaited (Official link text updated on website)
  • Aug 10, 2026, 09:36 IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    The Karnataka PGCET 2026 result is expected to be announced soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. The following details will be given on the marksheet

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Subjects

    Marks

    Qualifying status

  • Aug 10, 2026, 07:50 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: Counselling Schedule Expected Soon

    Shortly after the Karnataka PGCET 2026 result is announced, candidates will be issued the schedule for the online counselling round. Candidates who have cleared their PGCET exams will be eligible to participate in the online counselling process. Students must register and enter the choices for the counsellig round. Based on this the allotment result will be announced.

  • Aug 10, 2026, 07:13 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: Official Website to Check Results

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 result link will be activated on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Once the link to check the result is activated, candidates must visit the official website and log in with their credentials. Karnataka PGCET 2026 result will be available at cetonline.karnatala.gov.in. 

  • Aug 10, 2026, 06:21 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: Link Expected Online Soon

    The Karnataka Examinations Authority will release the PGCET 2026 results soon. An official confirmation of the date and time will be provided soon. Once released, students need to log in with their PGCET roll number to check the result and download the mark sheets. 

  • Aug 7, 2026, 20:52 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: Login Details Required

    To access their PGCET Result 2026 check the login details below: 

    • PGCET registration number
    • Date of birth
  • Aug 7, 2026, 19:46 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: Top MBA institutes taking PGCET 2026 scores

    • AIMS Institute
    • PES University Bangalore
    • Presidency College, Bangalore
    • KLS Institute of Management Education and Research
    • Global Business School
  • Aug 7, 2026, 18:56 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: Choice Entry Window to Open Soon

    After the counselling registration, the candidates will fill and lock their colleges and courses of their preference. Seat allotment will be made according to the choices have been submitted by the students and the PGCET rank.

  • Aug 7, 2026, 16:26 IST

    Consolidated PGCET cutoff PDF to be Released

    KEA will publish the combined Karnataka PGCET 2026 cutoff list in a PDF format on the official website. During counselling, allowing candidates to download college‑wise and category‑wise rank.

  • Aug 7, 2026, 15:28 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026: Expected Cutoff ranks for Karnataka PGCET Colleges 2026

    Some of the colleges with expected cutoff ranks are as follows:

    • BNM Institute of Technology - expected cutoff 3,000‑5,500
    • CMR Center for Business Studies - expected cutoff 6,200‑7,200
    • KLE Society's Institute of Management Studies and Research - expected cutoff 2,700‑4,000
    • Kristu Jayanti College of Management and Technology - expected cutoff 2,700‑4,000
    • Reva University - expected cutoff 2,900‑4,900
  • Aug 7, 2026, 14:48 IST

    Previous Year's Karnataka PGCET Colleges with Cutoff

    Some of the colleges that offer admissions via PGCET ranks with cutoffs are mentioned below:

    College

    Cutoff Rank

    Acharya Institute Of Management and Sciences, Peenya

    2,714

    Acharyas Bangalore Business School

    2,684

    BNM Institute of Technology

    2,309

    KLE Technological University

    2,087
  • Aug 7, 2026, 14:17 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: How To Check

    Here is the procedure for candidates to know the Karnataka PGCET result 2026:

    • Go to KEA official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
    • Hover on ‘Admissions’ tab
    • Select ‘PGCET 2026’ from drop-down menu
    • Go to the PGCET MBA result 2026 link
    • Log in by entering login details
    • Verify captcha and log in.
  • Aug 7, 2026, 14:08 IST

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2026: Details mentioned on Scorecard

    The scorecard will have your name, PGCET number, candidate category, obtained marks, overall rank and the programme you applied for, all in one view.

  • Aug 7, 2026, 14:03 IST

    Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result LIVE: Keep Original Documents Ready

    Candidates should keep their following documents ready:

    • Qualifying degree certificates
    • PGCET hall ticket
    • Scorecard
    • Category certificate
    • Identity proof
    • Other original documents ready for the verification process.
Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

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