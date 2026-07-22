Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: Scorecard Likely To Be Released Soon, Details Here
The Karnataka KEA PGCET 2026 result for MBA/MCA and MTech is likely to be released soon, possibly this week. Check expected date here.
PGCET 2026 Result Date: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is likely to release the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026 results soon. Once released, students can download the scorecard on the official website of the KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The PGCET examination for admission into MBA/MCA courses was conducted on June 14, while the MTech examination for Computer Science Stream, Electrical Stream, Civil Engineering and Mechanical Stream took place on May 23.
When Will KEA Release PGCET Results?
KEA is most likely to announce the PGCET results in July, 2026, though, no official announcement has been made as of now. Generally, the results are announced 46 days after the examination. Based on past year trends, students can expect the results to be announced soon, possibly by July 30, 2026 at around 7 pm.
How To Download KEA PGCET 2026 Results?
- Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on “PGCET 2026 Result MBA/MCA” or “PGCET 2026 Result MTech” respectively.
- Enter your application number/enrolment ID, application ID and click on “Submit”.
- Your result/scorecard, mentioning rank will be displayed on the screen.
Direct Link To Download KEA PGCET 2026 Result (To Be Activated)
KEA PGCET Important Dates, Download Links
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Activity, Event
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Date, Download Link
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PGCET MBA/MCA Exam Date
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June 14, 2026
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PGCET MTech Exam Date
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May 23, 2026
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PGCET MBA/MCA Answer Key Download Link
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PGCET MTech Answer Key Download Link
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PGCET MBA/MCA PwD Candidate Merit List Download Link
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PGCET MBA/MCA Ex-Defence Personnel Category Candidates Eligibility List Download Link
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PGCET 2026 Result Download Link (MBA/MCA)
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Download Link (TBA)
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PGCET 2026 Result Download Link (MTech)
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Download Link (TBA)
Details Mentioned On The PGCET 2026 Result
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Name
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PGCET number
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Candidate type
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Rank
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PGCET score
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Subjects
The Karnataka PGCET 2026 exam was conducted on June 14, 2026 for the MBA programme from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the exam for the MCA programme took place from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. On May 23, 2026, the PGCET was held for MTech admissions. PGCET is held for admission into postgraduate programmes across Karnataka.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.