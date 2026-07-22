Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result: Scorecard Likely To Be Released Soon, Details Here

PGCET 2026 Result Date: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is likely to release the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026 results soon. Once released, students can download the scorecard on the official website of the KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The PGCET examination for admission into MBA/MCA courses was conducted on June 14, while the MTech examination for Computer Science Stream, Electrical Stream, Civil Engineering and Mechanical Stream took place on May 23.

When Will KEA Release PGCET Results?

KEA is most likely to announce the PGCET results in July, 2026, though, no official announcement has been made as of now. Generally, the results are announced 46 days after the examination. Based on past year trends, students can expect the results to be announced soon, possibly by July 30, 2026 at around 7 pm.