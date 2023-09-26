Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2023 Expected Tomorrow, Download OMR Sheet at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be releasing the provisional answer key of Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) soon in online mode. Candidates can check the provisional Karnataka PGCET answer key pdf at kear.kar.nic.in. They have to login with the CET number and date of birth to download the answer key.

The answer key of the KEA Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam can be downloaded for all courses by using the same link. The Karnataka PGCET answer key will include all the correct answers to the questions asked in the entrance test. Candidates will also be given the provision to raise objections in the provisional answer key. Based on that, the final and Karnataka PGCET result 2023 will be released.

Karnataka PGCET Dates 2023

Based on past year trends, the Karnataka Examinations Authority usually releases the PGCET provisional answer key within few days after the conduction of the exam. Check the table to know the PGCET answer key expected date:

Events Dates Karnataka PGCET Answer Key September 27, 2023 (Expected) Karnataka PGCET Exam September 23 and 24, 2023

How To Download Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2023 PDF?

The provisional answer key of the KEA Karnataka PGCET exam can be downloaded in online mode only. They can go through the steps to know how to download the provisional answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on the link - PGCET-2023 MBA/MCA/M.Tech Key Answers cum Objection link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter CET number and password

Step 5: Download the Karnataka PGCET answer key pdf

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Answer Key Format

KEA is expected to release the answer keys in the form of a PDF on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. The PDF file for the Karnataka PGCET MBA answer key can be accessed from the official website. In the previous exam session, KEA initially released the PGCET answer keys via a login portal. However, the answer keys of the Karnataka PGCET exam were later released in a PDF format on the official website.

