Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 (Soon): Download PG Common Entrance Test Scorecard at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 (Soon): The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 result soon for ME/M.Tech/M.Arch/MBA/MCA. Once available, candidates will be able to check Karnataka PGCET result 2022 at kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use their login credentials to download the Karnataka PGCET result 2022 in online mode.

All the shortlisted candidates based on Karnataka PGCET 2022 scores will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. Earlier, KEA conducted the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam for ME/M.Tech/M.Arch on November 19 whereas MBA/MCA exam was held on November 20.

How To Download Karnataka PGCET Result 2022?

As per updates, it is expected that the result of Karnataka PGCET will be declared by 3rd week of December 2022. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Till then, candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the Karnataka PGCET scorecard -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll and click on - Karnataka PGCET 2022 result.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the asked credentials and submit the same.

5th Step - The Karnataka PGCET result will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take a printout as well.

What After the Announcement of Karnataka PGCET Result 2022?

The KEA Karnataka PGCET result will include the ranks and marks secured by the candidates in the entrance test. Also, a separate merit list will be released for the candidates who appeared for Karnataka PGCET 2022 and GATE 2022 respectively. Further, all the selected candidates have to participate in the Karnataka PGCET counselling round.

Candidates will be offered admission to the desired programme/course based on ranks/marks secured in the entrance test, choices entered, and seat availability during the Karnataka PGCET 2022 counselling. KEA conducts Karnataka PGCET to offer admission into ME/M.Tech/M.Arch/MBA/MCA courses.

Also Read: AP EAMCET Counselling Registration 2022 Ends Today, Know Steps To Register Here