Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 To Release on Dec 29, Check PG Common Entrance Test Scorecard at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 result on December 29 for ME/M.Tech/M.Arch/MBA/MCA. Candidates will be able to check Karnataka PGCET result 2022 at kea.kar.nic.in after 4 PM. They will have to use their login credentials to download the Karnataka PGCET result 2022 in online mode.

Candidates who qualifying Karnataka PGCET will have to appear for document verification based on their ranks from January 2, 2023. The exam authority informed that 1,001 is the beginning rank for ME, MTech and MArch courses. Earlier, KEA conducted the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam for ME/M.Tech/M.Arch on November 19 whereas MBA/MCA exam was held on November 20.

How To Download Karnataka PGCET Result 2022?

As per updates, it is expected that the result of Karnataka PGCET will be declared on December 29, 2022. Till then, candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the Karnataka PGCET scorecard 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll and click on - Karnataka PGCET 2022 result.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the asked credentials and submit the same.

5th Step - The Karnataka PGCET result will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take a printout as well.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification

As per the notice released, the Karnataka PGCET document verification will be done at Bangalore, Mangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Bijapur, Dharwad, Davangere help centres. If a candidate has got multiple ranks, they will have to report at the help centres on the scheduled date as per their highest secured rank. They are not required to visit the centres again for the other ranks.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification Schedule PDF

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Verification for General Merit and Special Category

General merit, reserved and special category candidates will be allowed to attend document verification in any centres as per the schedule. However, non-Karnataka, GATE-qualified candidates, sponsored quota, and part-time quota candidates have to attend the verification process in Bangalore help centre only.

Candidates will have to produce all the original documents along with one self-attested copy along with the marksheets and certificate. Eligible candidates who secured rank 1 to 200 will have to report on January 3 from 9.30 to 11 am for document verification for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses.

