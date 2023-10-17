Karnataka PGCET Result 2023: Know When and Where to Check, List of Required Documents Here

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is likely to announce results for Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) anytime soon. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out results on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in by entering the login credentials.

The PGCET 2023 exam was conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023. Around 40,000 candidates appeared in the entrance exam. They are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the results. KEA has not released any official date yet.

PGCET Result 2023 Link Click Here

When and Where to Check Karnataka PGCET Result 2023?

Check out the date and address to check the results:

Expected Date October 2023 (this week) Official Website kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

What is Karnataka PGCET Result Date 2023 (Expected)?

On the basis of 5-year past trends, it can be gauged that results can be declared shortly. Previously, results were announced 18 days after the publication of the answer key. Keeping this in mind, candidates can expect PGCET results 2023 at any time during this week.

How to Check Karnataka PGCET Result 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link available in the announcements section

Step 3: Key in the PGCET number

Step 4: Karnataka PGCET results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Documents Required for Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023

Candidates can check out important files for verification below:

Registration fee challan copy

PGCET application form copy

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Admit Card

Degree certificate

Class 10, 12 certificates

GATE scorecard (if applicable)

Category certificate (if applicable)

Marksheet of qualifying degree for all semesters/years

Study certificate signed by BEO (for Karnataka candidates only)

