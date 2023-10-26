Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Link Soon, Know When To Download Rank List Here

  1. Home
PGCET Result 2023 Date and Time: KEA is set to release the results of Karnataka PGCET soon. Candidates willing to get admission to MTech, MCA, and MBA courses can check and download their PGCET rank list at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and kea.kar.nic.in. Know steps to download here

Updated: Oct 26, 2023 15:06 IST
PGCET Rank List 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will soon announce the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) results. However, the official dates for the release of the results have not yet been announced.  Those who appeared for the entrance exam for admission to MTech, MCA, and MBA programmes can check PGCET result on the official websites: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and kea.kar.nic.in, once released.

Also, candidates who might have made errors while filling out the application form have a chance to edit details by today, 6 PM. In case an applicant misses this deadline, then they may get incorrect details mentioned in the Karnataka PGCET scorecard 2023. As a result, Karnataka PGCET participating colleges may reject admission of such candidates, irrespective of their rank. 

PGCET Result 2023 Date and Time 

As of now the confirmed date and time for the announcement of result have not been announced. However, candidates can check the expected date here: 

Events

Dates

PGCET exam date

September 23 and 24, 2023

Karnataka PGCET provisional answer key 

September 29, 2023

Last date of PGCET edit window

October 26, 2023 (until 6 PM)

Karnataka PGCET result link 

October 2023 (Expected)

Karnataka PGCET counselling

November 2023

Where to Check Karnataka PGCET 2023 Results?

Candidates can check the PGCET Karnataka result on the official website. The link to check the KEA PGCET result can be checked at these websites: 

kea.kar.nic.in

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

How To Download Karnataka PGCET Rank List 2023? 

Karnataka PGCET 2023 result compiles ranks as well as marks secured by candidates in the entrance exam. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the Karnataka PGCET rank list: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and click on: Karnataka PGCET result

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and submit it

Step 5: The Karnataka PGCET result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout as well 

